BUILD KEYSTONE XL! Tell Biden to build pipeline to carry 800,000 barrels a day from Canada to the U.S.
Every drop of oil purchased from Russia empowers them and endangers the safety of our world.
In 2021, for his first duty as president, Joe Biden pulled the plug on the Keystone XL Pipeline that would have carried over 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Canada to the U.S.
Trudeau, of course, followed Biden’s lead and cancelled The Energy East Pipeline that would have taken ethical oil from Alberta to Canada’s largest oil refinery in New Brunswick.
The decisions by the Canadian and U.S. government have resulted in soaring gas prices and has forced us to rely on authoritarian regimes, like Russia, for oil.
These bad decisions have been a catalyst for the instability we are seeing across the world as Russia invades Ukraine. The Western world is funding the Russian war machine as it rolls into Ukraine, as oil and gas account for about 60 per cent of Russian exports.
The choice is the Paris Accord or the New Soviet Union. It's time to choose.
That’s why I am launching a petition calling on President Biden to build the Keystone XL Pipeline as fast as possible.
If you agree that it is in Canada and America's best interest to build the pipeline, please sign my petition on this page or go to BuildKeystoneXL.com.
If we garner enough signatures, we will hand-deliver the petition to the American consulate in Calgary.
The safety and security of the free world depend on energy independence in North America.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
