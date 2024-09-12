Bunny for Billions? No proof of Indigenous identity required for billions in contracts

By Ezra Levant Rebel News LIVE! Rebel News LIVE! is back in Alberta on Saturday, October 5, 2024! Click here to get your tickets before they sell out. Buy tickets E-transfer (Canada):

Emails obtained by Global News show federal officials telling an Indigenous tribal council that they could upload any document, including a "picture of a bunny," to qualify for the Indigenous Business Directory (IBD), which is critical for landing federal contracts set aside for Indigenous companies.

This directly contradicts a July 2024 statement from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) claiming that proof of Indigeneity has been required since 2022. For over 20 years, the program has offered preferential treatment to Indigenous firms without verifying ownership.

Michen Coté, of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council, encountered this shocking loophole when trying to register. Coté asked ISC for guidance, saying, "I’m currently unable to finalize the registration process due to the requirement for documentation (of) proof of status."

ISC’s response? "You can just upload any document … It can be a picture of a bunny."

The Procurement Strategy for Indigenous Business (PSIB), created in 1996 under Jean Chrétien, was designed to boost Indigenous participation in federal procurement. However, concerns were raised as early as 1999 in government reports, which warned that the program was vulnerable to exploitation by “fronts” and “shell companies.”

Indigenous leaders and procurement officials cautioned that without strict verification, the program would be compromised.

Billions in federal contracts have been given to supposedly 'Indigenous' businesses with no proper verification, a practice dubbed "rent-a-feather" contracting.

The number of contracts awarded to Indigenous businesses rose dramatically from $100 million in 2018 to $1.6 billion in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Despite these warnings, ISC admitted it still couldn’t confirm how many audits have been conducted to ensure businesses listed in the IBD are genuinely Indigenous owned.

ArriveCan contractor David Yeo's People's Party candidate website boasted of being against mandatory vaccine passports. At the same time, his two-person, Indigenous-owned company made millions on the mandatory government travel surveillance app used to quarantine and fine returning Canadian travellers during COVID lockdowns, thanks to preferential race-based contract awards.

Yeo, the PPC candidate for West-Nepean in the 2021 federal election, is also the CEO of Dalian Enterprises, which received $7.9 million for the company's work on the flawed and scandal-plagued ArriveCan app.