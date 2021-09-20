Bureaucracy, corruption, greed: why some First Nations don't have clean drinking water

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1344 Donors

One of the most often talked about issues around election time is access to clean drinking water for First Nation communities.

Unfortunately, despite decades of promises from various governments, long-term boil water advisories are far too commonplace for indigenous communities in Canada.

Once elections come and go, so too does the focus on this problem.

This is an issue that transcends party lines and speaks to the very core of our soul as a nation. Every child in Canada should be able to turn on a tap and drink water, or be able to have a bath without fear of adverse reactions to contaminants. So, what is holding us back?

Most of us know on a fundamental level that this is a problem that needs to be addressed, but we aren’t familiar enough with two key factors: firstly, water treatment and secondly, indigenous affairs. In order to address this issue, Canadians need to be informed. But where to start?

Fortunately, someone passed Jocelyn Burzuik’s name along and suggested she might be able to help shed some light on the topic.

Jocelyn is the president of Sundance Construction; she has a military background and an extensive history of clean water advocacy and construction experience on water treatment projects.

She is also a Red River Metis, so she is uniquely qualified to take us on a deep dive into the bureaucracy, corruption, ineptitude, and greed that is responsible for the lack of clean drinking water for so many First Nations people.

