Bureaucracy costs explode 80% in a decade, taxpayer watchdog calls on Carney to make cuts

A fresh batch of disclosures from Public Accounts of Canada shows how Ottawa’s bureaucracy is ballooning at a pace even the most jaded taxpayer might find jaw-dropping.

According to the documents released Tuesday, the federal bureaucracy cost Canadians $71.4 billion in 2024-25 — an increase of $6 billion in just one year, or more than 9%.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says the trend is unsustainable and is urging Prime Minister Mark Carney to stop tinkering and start cutting.

“The Public Accounts show the cost of the federal bureaucracy is out of control,” said CTF federal director Franco Terrazzano. “Tinkering around the edges won’t cut it — Carney needs to take urgent action to shrink the bloated federal bureaucracy.”

The numbers paint a decade-long picture of steady expansion. In 2015-16, the bureaucracy cost $39.6 billion. Today, it’s 80% higher and the federal workforce has swollen by 99,000 additional employees over the same period.

And despite paying more than ever for a larger federal workforce, Canadians aren’t feeling the benefit. A Leger poll shows half of Canadians believe federal services have gotten worse since 2016, even as spending and staffing surged.

It’s not just internal payroll fattening the bill. Spending on consultants, contractors and other outsourced support hit $23.1 billion last year, up 11% from the year prior. Since 2015-16, outsourcing expenses have more than doubled.

“Taxpayers should not be paying way more for in-house bureaucrats and way more for outside help,” Terrazzano said.

“Mere promises to find minor savings in the federal bureaucracy won’t fix Canada’s finances. Taxpayers need Carney to take urgent action and significantly cut the number of bureaucrats now.”