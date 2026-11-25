The Liberal government's "Buy Canadian" procurement policy has no minimum share of work that must be done in Canada, and bidders don't have to say how much they will subcontract abroad.

Public Services and Procurement Canada said there are no universal criteria for what counts as "minimal value-added" work in Canada. At minimum, a "Canadian supplier" has to pay taxes here and have an address and staff in the country.

The admissions came in November 23 responses to order paper questions (Q-1545, Q-1546 and Q-1547) submitted by Conservative MPs Costas Menegakis of Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill and Luc Berthold of Mégantic—L'Érable—Lotbinière.

Since December 16, 2025, only 10 contracts have included requirements for Canadian steel, aluminum or wood. Only four contracts have been reviewed after award so far.

National Defence said it cannot report on Buy Canadian at all. It said it does not track subcontractors and only began monthly reviews in October 2026.

Asked about exceptions granted by other departments, PSPC said it is "unaware" of any, because those departments are not required to tell it.

The $79-million Alexandra Bridge contract went to a company listed as "WEBUILD." The contract says the Canadian-materials requirements will be worked out with the builder later, "during the Development Phase."