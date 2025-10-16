Cabinet advisor used her office to back Palestine supporters, records show

New records reveal that Amira Elghawaby, the Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia, utilized her position to champion pro-Palestine federal employees. Additionally, she lobbied against B'nai Brith, according to Blacklock’s.

Elghawaby, appointed in 2023, advises on policy impacts. She states her office exists due to Islamophobia-driven killings and supports censorship laws against "extremist views." She also alleges Canadian employers avoid hiring pro-Palestinian Muslims.

The cabinet advisor noted in a document that Hamas's actions were difficult for Muslims, and "anti-Palestinian sentiments are on the rise in Canada."

At a 2024 videoconference, Elghawaby stated that "anti-Palestinian racism… justifies violence,” denies Palestinian indigeneity and identity, erases their human rights, and slanders Palestinians and their allies.

Elghawaby also frequently contacted the Muslim Federal Employees Network (a 2021 volunteer group), advocating for 6,350 Muslim federal employees with deputy ministers.

Days after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, which killed and kidnapped Jews, including eight Canadians, the Employees Network held a videoconference on October 16 titled Free Expression And Safety In The Workplace.

Amira Elghawaby, the author of a report to Parliament on combatting 'Islamophobia', provided no examples to substantiate her claims.



The Office of the Special Representative frequently referenced the Hamas attacks. An October 9, 2024 email from a senior analyst conveyed sympathy to Muslim employees during the anniversary, stating, "I hope you are well especially during what is a very difficult week. Know our office is thinking about you and your members."

Elghawaby added that the "Islamophobia landscape has greatly evolved," citing incidents since mid-March demonstrating the Muslim community's targeting post-October 7, 2023.

She claimed “Islamophobia” in the workplace includes escorting employees out for pro-Palestinian remarks, but offered no examples.

Elghawaby earns $191,300 annually and will serve until 2027.

Before Amira Elghawaby was hired by Justin Trudeau, she worked for the anti-semitic @nccm, which is a Muslim Brotherhood front group.



Following a complaint from the Employees Network, Elghawaby privately lobbied against B'nai Brith. The complaint concerned the Jewish group's 2024 submissions to the Commons finance and science committees regarding funding for antisemitic research.

Elghawaby thanked the sender, greatly appreciating complaints about B’nai Brith and acknowledging the need for “balanced and inclusive narratives” and addressing profiling.

“Rest assured, we will forward your concerns to the appropriate authorities for further attention.”

Canada’s Islamophobia Czar racked up over $100K in taxpayer-funded travel expenses



Elghawaby has long advocated for Palestinian statehood, previously claiming that Ottawa's Gaza response eroded trust among Canadian Muslims. Prime Minister Mark Carney later pledged to recognize Palestine.

Hamas, who exchanged 20 hostages for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, has not agreed to all terms for a permanent ceasefire or state recognition, including disarmament.

Critics note Elghawaby hasn’t addressed polling showing 72% of Palestinians support Hamas. Nor has she acknowledged Canada’s unusual generosity — offering financial aid, health care, and residency to Gazan refugees who don't qualify for immigration elsewhere.

Despite this, Elghawaby says Canada must do more, pointing to anti-Muslim sentiment in public opinion surveys. A 2024 Leger poll showed 77% of Canadians view Islam negatively.