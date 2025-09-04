Public Safety Minister's phone number was listed in terror finance probe

Records acquired by Global News indicate that Gary Anandasangaree's phone number was discovered in a document seized during a 2006 RCMP national security raid on a suspected Tamil Tigers fundraising office.

Anandasangaree's phone number reportedly came up during a counter-terrorism investigation into a suspected Tamil Tigers (LTTE) money scheme, nine years before he became an MP.

Anandasangaree, now Canada's Minister of Public Safety, oversees national counter-terrorism agencies like the RCMP, CSIS, and CBSA, but has since recused himself from national security decisions concerning the LTTE, a listed terrorist group, and its Canadian front, the World Tamil Movement (WTM).

In October 2014, Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a blunt warning: Gary Anandasangaree, now Canada's public safety minister, has deep connections to Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam-affiliated diaspora groups.



Anandasangaree’s contact information was found during Project Osaluki, an investigation into the WTM, which allegedly raised millions in Canada for the Tamil Tigers. It ultimately led to the WTM being added to Canada's terrorist entities list in 2008.

On April 22, 2006, RCMP investigators found the document in a fundraising office during a search warrant execution at WTM headquarters in Toronto.

Global matched the phone number listed beside “Gary A" to the one Anandasangaree used at the time, also found on his archived campaign website, voteforgary.ca.

An operations manual that was seized during the raid instructed the terror group's "foreign branches" to advance their "freedom struggle" through propaganda, fundraising, and establishing political contacts.

“The leadership of the WTM acts at the direction of the LTTE and has been instrumental in fundraising in Canada on behalf of the LTTE,” according to the Public Safety Canada website, which involved “acts of intimidation and extortion.”

The next year, the RCMP's "Contact list of area coordinators," part of a dossier to seize WTM's assets for alleged terrorist ties, listed Anandasangaree's number without explanation.

The minister’s office denied knowledge of the document or any WTM presence.

On December 29, 2004, three days after the Indian Ocean tsunami, Anandasangaree joined a delegation to lobby politicians for humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka. Then a law student, he spearheaded community-led relief efforts, rallying the Canadian Tamil community and advocating for urgent Canadian assistance with then-Prime Minister Paul Martin.

“The Minister has no knowledge of how this list came to be found by the RCMP and was never contacted by law enforcement about this matter. He never raised money for the World Tamil Movement,” his spokesperson informed Global News.

The publication reviewed the WTM court file less than a month after Anandasangaree became public safety minister on May 13, at which point he recused himself from decisions concerning the group.

Global News later revealed that Minister Anandasangaree helped the Canadian wife of a suspected Tamil Tigers member with her husband's immigration application before joining cabinet.

Her husband, Senthuran Selvakumaran, admitted to paying for a Tamil Tigers membership. Canada designated the LTTE, known for assassinations, bombings, and extortion during Sri Lanka's civil war, as a terrorist organization in 2006.

Anandasangaree explained his 2016 and 2023 letters (when he was an MP) in a July 14 statement, saying, "That a constituent, a Canadian citizen, with a Canadian child, would want to reunite her family in Canada is not unusual."

Court records and interviews, however, indicate the woman is a longtime resident of Markham, Ont. — outside Anandasangaree’s Scarborough-Guildwood-Rouge Park riding — and therefore not his constituent.

The minister's office clarified that a Scarborough-Rouge Park constituent introduced the applicant's family, a detail that should have been in the July 14 statement.

Prime Minister Mark Carney backed Anandasangaree, stating his appointee was "transparent," and Anandasangaree has since pledged to stop issuing support letters.