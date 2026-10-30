Cabinet quietly raises finance minister's derivatives limit to US$200 billion, two weeks before the budget

Cabinet has raised the ceiling on the Minister of Finance's book of swaps, derivatives and other financial contracts to US$200 billion, up from US$125 billion, in a one-page Order in Council signed October 23 that offers no reason for the increase.

The order, made on the recommendation of Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, replaces the dollar schedule attached to a 2005 cabinet order. The new schedule says the "aggregate outstanding principal amount (which includes a notional principal amount) of contracts or agreements of a financial nature" entered into under the order "must not at any time exceed 200,000,000,000 United States dollars."

The previous schedule, set on April 30, 2015, under the Harper government, capped the same contracts at US$125 billion. The new order is a 60 per cent increase, or US$75 billion of additional room.

Section 45.1 of the Financial Administration Act lets cabinet authorize the finance minister "to enter into any contract or agreement of a financial nature, including options, derivatives, swaps and forwards, on such terms and conditions as the Minister considers necessary." The original 2005 order has been amended four times, in 2006, 2008, 2015 and now this year; each time cabinet replaced the schedule that sets the dollar ceiling. The 2015 figure stood for 11 years.

These contracts are a big part of how Ottawa funds the Exchange Fund Account, the pool of foreign currency held in the minister's name that makes up most of Canada's official international reserves.

The Department of Finance's own report on the reserves says the account's operations "were largely financed through cross-currency swaps of domestic obligations and direct foreign currency issuance."

On March 31, 2025, swapped domestic issues stood at US$80.2 billion, part of US$100.6 billion in outstanding foreign-currency funding. The reserves themselves were US$125.3 billion at September 29, according to the department's October 5 release.

The wording has changed too. The 2015 schedule said the minister "may also pledge any securities or cash as security" for these contracts. The new version adds a preamble: "Without limiting the discretion of the Minister of Finance to determine what terms or conditions may be necessary." The phrase "at any time" is new as well.

The order carries no regulatory impact statement, no explanatory note and no news release. It sits in the Privy Council Office's online database of orders in council, where it was posted without comment.

Despite the vague details surrounding the order, the decision did not come out of nowhere.

The federal briefing-note registry shows a Department of Finance note to the minister received February 25 from the Financial Sector Policy branch, titled "Foreign Exchange Reserves: Refreshed Statement of Investment Policy and Increased Funding Limits." It is marked "For Decision." Its contents are not public.

The order was signed 13 days before Champagne tables the federal budget on November 5.