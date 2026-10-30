Cabinet quietly signs off on Carney's asylum rules: 298,000-case backlog, faster work permits, and the hearing deadlines are gone

Federal cabinet approved four immigration regulations in a single sitting on Friday, October 23, putting the finishing touches on the Carney government's asylum overhaul and finally switching on a system of fines for unlicensed immigration consultants that Parliament authorized seven years ago. None of the four orders has been announced by Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab, and Rebel News could find no news coverage of them.

Orders in Council 2026-1005 through 2026-1008 were signed on the recommendation of the Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, with Public Safety co-signing the asylum regulations. The final texts are not yet published in the Canada Gazette, but the government pre-published all four as proposals, with its own cost and benefit analysis, and those documents show what cabinet has now made law.

The centrepiece is the asylum system reform regulations, the rulebook for Bill C-12, the Strengthening Canada's Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26. The government's own analysis lays out the scale of the problem: asylum claims went from about 64,000 in 2019 to 144,000 in 2023 and 173,000 in 2024, before falling to 115,000 in 2025. The Immigration and Refugee Board's inventory of undecided claims went from roughly 70,000 at the end of 2022 to nearly 300,000 at the end of 2025. Canada was the fourth-largest recipient of new individual asylum applications in the world in 2024.

The fix, according to the government, is paperwork. Claimants will fill out one online application instead of several forms, and they will get 60 days to do it, with a 30-day extension on request, up from the 45 days previously allowed at a port of entry. The minister gets 365 days to finish her own "due diligence" on a file before it moves on.

Asylum seekers will also get work permits sooner, as soon as a claim is found eligible and the documents are in, rather than waiting for the claim to be formally referred to the board. And the time limits that required the board to schedule hearings and issue decisions within set periods are repealed outright. The Designated Country of Origin regime, the Harper-era list of safe countries whose claimants got fast-tracked hearings, suspended by the Liberals in 2019, is formally wiped from the regulations.

The government puts the cost at about $14 million over ten years, all of it to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency and the board. The benefits are not given a dollar figure. The government says it consulted the Canadian Council for Refugees, the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers and the UN refugee agency; their main complaint was that claimants needed more time to fill in the form, which is how 45 days became 60 plus 30.

The companion order, 2026-1006, approves the Immigration and Refugee Board's own rule changes. The board's statement puts a finer point on the backlog: 99,500 new claims in the 12 months to March, an inventory of 298,200 cases, and an average wait of 25 months. The board finalized nearly 83,000 cases last fiscal year against funding for 70,000. The rule changes move the deadline for a claimant's personal documents to 30 days after referral and remove the fax machine as a way to reach the board.

The other two orders, 2026-1007 and 2026-1008, create a system of fines for people who give paid immigration or citizenship advice without a licence, or who coach clients to lie. Parliament gave the government the power to do this in the 2019 budget bill. The proposed regulations did not appear until December 2024. Cabinet approved them on October 23, almost seven years after it was given the authority.

The penalties sound tough on paper: a $5,000 base fine for unauthorized practice, $15,000 for each misrepresentation, another $15,000 if the lie actually fooled an officer, plus whatever the consultant was paid, to a maximum of $1.5 million per notice. Violators' names, business addresses and fines will be posted on the department's website. But first-time offenders pay half.

The CBSA gets an average of 282 leads a year on suspected consultant offences, about 50 of them involving unlicensed operators. The department expects to issue about 20 notices of violation a year, at an average of roughly $70,000 each. Its own ten-year math: $13.8 million to run the program and $7.8 million collected in fines, a net cost to taxpayers of just under $6 million. The government's analysis also concedes that penalties against people outside Canada may never be collected at all. The College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants, with 11,750 licensees, told the department it supported the regime.

The timing is not accidental. Claimants have been told the online asylum application changes on November 3, with the old process closing at 11:59 p.m. Eastern on November 2. Cabinet signed the regulations that make that switch legal 11 days before the deadline, on a Friday, with no press release.

A 300,000-case backlog and a 25-month wait, and the government's answer is a shorter form, a longer deadline for claimants, a faster work permit, and the end of the rules that told the board how fast it had to decide. The crackdown on ghost consultants, seven years in the making, is budgeted to lose money. Cabinet approved all of it in one afternoon and told no one.