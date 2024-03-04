Journalist voices concern to Heritage Committee: Being forced into real jobs

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The testimony provided by the head of the Canadian Association of Journalists suggests a perspective that an "honest day's work" may be perceived as beneath him and his colleagues. This observation arose following Brent Jolly's testimony to the Heritage Committee last week.

Several journalists, both past and present, presented varying viewpoints regarding the government's involvement in the media industry. This included discussions on the government's allocation of public funds to support a media sector that some argue is struggling due to its failure to innovate beyond outdated business models.

Their testimony coincided with the announcement of another media bailout, amounting to $58.8 million in funding, aimed at extending the Local Journalism Initiative for the next three years. This comes in addition to the initial $600 million in taxpayer-funded support for the media and an additional $129 million announced late last year.

During the session, veteran Saskatchewan broadcaster John Gormely testified about the decline of conventional media. Similarly, Tara Henley, who has provided insights into the inner workings of subsidized newsrooms through her substack, also testified.

Brent Jolly, a freelance journalist who is the head of the Canadian Association of Journalists, a guy who is perpetual tongue-tied and absent every time one of my colleagues at Rebel News is assaulted, accosted, or otherwise prevented from doing their jobs.

Working in retail is not "befitting" journalists facing job cuts without more gov't aid, testifies @CAJ president: "What are they going to do? Are they going to work at @Home_Hardware?" https://t.co/SW5MibjtWa #cdnpoli @Brent_T_Jolly pic.twitter.com/OOtAW01aDW — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) March 4, 2024

"Working in retail is not “befitting” journalists who face layoffs without taxpayers’ aid, says the president of the Canadian Association of Journalists. He made the remark while successfully appealing for renewal of a 100% wage subsidy for employees in select newsrooms.

"Are they going to work at Home Hardware? I don’t think that is really befitting of treating people with professionalism," Jolly said.

For the full story, watch the report!