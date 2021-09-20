Calgarians gather for World Wide Rally for Freedom to oppose vaccine mandates

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

Just days after Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced that Alberta would be getting a vaccine passport, the World Wide Rally for Freedom was scheduled to take place in cities across Canada. As though that wasn’t enough to get people out of their seats and into the streets, the rally was also taking place just two days before the federal election. It was a perfect storm of political tensions, and it gave rise to a gathering in Calgary which dwarfed any that we had seen before.

Thousands were on hand at Central Memorial Park in Calgary to oppose vaccine mandates and to hear familiar faces like People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier and independent candidate Derek Sloan speak. We managed to get exclusive interviews with both former Conservative Members of Parliament. The massive crowd then marched through Calgary. shutting down streets for blocks at a time with the massive swell of freedom fighters rallying together to oppose vaccine mandates.

Kenney repeatedly insisted that a vaccine passport would be a fundamental violation of numerous privacy laws, and that anyone worried about them was concerned without basis. His promises clearly meant nothing, and people were rightfully upset when he betrayed their trust. We had our FightVaccinePassports.com billboard truck out during the rally, and played clips of Kenney’s repeated broken promises for all to see, as well as to remind Kenney that Albertans will not forget that he did not keep his word.

While Calgarians expressed their disapproval of those seeking to violate their medical privacy, other protests were taking place across the country in concert with this rally. As always, we had folks on location to cover those protests as well.

If you agree with the thousands upon thousands of protesters who were out over the weekend to fight vaccine passports, go to FightVaccinePassports.com to sign our petition and to help our legal battle in defence of medical privacy.