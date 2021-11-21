Rebel News Banner Ad - People's Party of Canada: Election 2021

Calgary mayoral newcomer Jyoti Gondek, former oil & gas supporter, pushes 'climate emergency' agenda

  • By Rebel News
  • November 21, 2021

On November 16, 2021, Councillor Raj Dhaliwal’s motion to declare a state of emergency in Calgary, a declaration that has been a priority for mayoral newcomer Jyoti Gondek, was approved by city council.

The same day, in response to the "symbolic" declaration, city officials called for more funding and more staff to deal with the emergency. 

Calgary was built on oil and gas. And Jyoti was once a massive supporter of our clean and environmentally ethical energy sectors. 

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Adam Soos joins Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss his petition against the climate hysteria gripping the new city council. You can sign Adam's petition and click on the special link to send a message directly to the mayor at www.NoClimateEmergency.com.

Alberta Climate Change Oil and Gas Jyoti Gondek
