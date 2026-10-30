Calgary pastor Derek Reimer sentenced to 12 months probation over drag queen storytime protest

Pastor Derek Reimer has been handed 12 months of probation, including restrictions on social media use and on attending public libraries or LGBTQ events, after his conviction for protesting a drag queen storytime event at a Calgary public library.

Reimer was back in a Calgary courtroom on October 29, where Justice Jivraj delivered the sentence following Reimer's conviction earlier this month on charges of mischief and causing a disturbance.

The case stems from a March 2023 incident at Calgary's Seton Library, where Reimer entered the building to protest a drag queen storytime event involving children.

Reimer was first acquitted of both charges in September 2024. The Crown appealed, the acquittal was overturned and a retrial was ordered. Earlier this month, Justice Jivraj found Reimer guilty on both counts.

Under the probation conditions handed down on Thursday, Reimer may not use any social media platform unless his probation officer approves it, and any approval can be revoked at any time.

He must also stay at least 300 metres away from any public library and any RWR or LGBTQ event, and he may not contact, directly or indirectly, any organizer, attendee or performer of an LGBTQ event.

While delivering the sentence, Justice Jivraj paused to ask the Crown whether it wanted any additional conditions. The judge then added more restrictions: "You are not to engage with or interfere with any person attending any LGBTQ event; you are not to take any recordings or photos of any LGBTQ event."

In closing, Jivraj defended the conditions. "I think these are reasonable asks," the judge said.

More than three years after the incident at Seton Library, the case continues to raise questions about how far Canadians can go in exercising freedom of expression and religion in public spaces.