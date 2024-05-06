Calgary pastor tossed out of drag queen story hour event makes court appearance
Pastor Derek Reimer was charged with mischief and causing a disturbance after he was physically ejected from Seton Library while protesting an all-ages drag queen story hour event.
The trial of a Calgary pastor charged with mischief and causing a disturbance during a protest at a drag queen story hour event got underway on Monday.
Pastor Derek Reimer was issued two charges after being was forcefully ejected from Seton Library, where he was protesting an all-ages event featuring drag queens reading to children at the public library.
Rebel News' Angelica Toy was at the courthouse covering day one of the two-day trial.
In court today for the trial of Pastor Derek Reimer in Calgary of Mission 7 Ministries. He was arrested for protesting a drag queen story hour during spring of last year at Seton Public Library. He was charged with mischief and causing a disturbance— Angelica (@_angelica_toy) May 6, 2024
Rebel News has hired a lawyer through @TDF_Can to fight this case for Pastor Derek.— Angelica (@_angelica_toy) May 6, 2024
To contribute to his legal fund you can head to: https://t.co/NZPkZviwvu
The first witness to testify, Jacob Robinson, phoned the police to report a confrontation after seeing Reimer thrown to the ground. Robinson told the court there were no signs of aggression from Reimer, who he said posed no safety concern.
Robinson also reaffirmed his decision to call the police, describing the scene as chaotic but noting Reimer complied with officers upon their arrival, leaving the library.
He described the situation as chaotic and agrees with his decision to phone the police at that time.— Angelica (@_angelica_toy) May 6, 2024
Furthermore, he mentioned Derek then complied with police once they arrived and exited the facility.
Reimer's defence called for a second witness, one the judge cautioned could be irrelevant to the case, but the individual was unable to be reached.
Following the delay, court was adjourned and before resuming on Tuesday.
