Calgary police arrest another pastor, fine others for honking in weekend enforcement blitz

This past weekend marked the third consecutive week that Calgary police announced an anti-protest court injunction will be enforced against the peaceful weekly pro-freedom demonstration that has been taking place for nearly two years without issue.

Saturday’s protest saw the arrest of Pastor Derek Reimer from Mission 7 Ministries and several passersby who honked as they drove past.

According to a statement from police, eight tickets in total were issued, with Reimer being the only person arrested. In Reimer's case, police claim the arrest was made because of outstanding warrants.

“Police and partner resources coordinated once again to ensure there was minimal disruption to downtown residents and visitors during the planned demonstrations,” the release from Calgary police read.

With police and bylaw officers deployed throughout the city for enforcement, the question arises: just how much money are taxpayers being billed by the City of Calgary to to heavily enforce the Charter-protected right to protest?

“Although specific officer numbers are not released to protect police tactics, several teams from the service were used to police the demonstrations in conjunction with our partners,” police's statement said, adding that the operation “included members from the patrol, public safety unit, beats and mountain bike unit, traffic section, major events, and emergency management section, as well as investigative resources.”

Rebel News has had a team covering the protests, and will continue bringing you the latest updates directly from the scene, like last weekend's report filed by Adam Soos.