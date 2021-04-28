Calgary police obtain SECRET warrant to use “any force necessary” to disrupt church service

Rebels, we have an absolute emergency on our hands. There is another pastor in Alberta who could potentially face jail time, just like Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church.

This pastor is known to you. Actually he's known to the world. Pastor Art Pawlowski was our first Fight The Fines case, after he received lockdown tickets for feeding the homeless outside in Calgary, Alberta — something the police called an illegal gathering. Art continues to rack up tickets because he refuses to stop feeding the homeless. And he doesn't wear a mask when he does it outside. Art also doesn't limit his church services to 15 per cent of fire code capacity. The city hates him for it.

But Art's got an excellent lawyer named Sarah Miller who is working for him at no cost to him through our Rebel News civil liberties initiative, FightTheFines.com.

Today, we found Artur needs Sarah's help now more than ever.

Friends, this is an absolute five-alarm fire

Here's what's happening: As you know, the police visited Art's church on Holy Saturday and he cast them out, not allowing them to disrupt services. That video went viral. Well, even after that video embarrassed not only Alberta Health Services, but also the Calgary Police Service on an international scale, they came back. They're out to show Art who's boss.

Remember when Art told the police to come back with a warrant? Well, they did. A secret warrant — obtained in secret, using secret evidence.

To summarize: we've got a secret hearing and a secret warrant containing secret allegations against a pastor in Calgary, Alberta. And if that pastor doesn't allow a health inspector to disrupt the sanctity of his church service, he will be taken before a judge — using any force necessary — and tossed in jail for contempt.

It's hard to believe this is Canada. But if we know anything about Pastor Artur, he's not scared of the government, and he's not backing down.

I don't want Artur to go to jail. It's going to cost tens of thousands of dollars, but we think it's worth it to stand up for religious freedom, and Charter rights.

We have to do everything we can to keep him out of jail and send a message to those who want to put him there.

Donations to SaveArtur.com also qualify for a charitable tax receipt through The Democracy Fund.

