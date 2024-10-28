Calgary police visit Pastor Derek Reimer to deliver notice of appeal over prior acquittal

Pastor Derek Reimer of Mission 7 Ministries appeared in court on September 24, facing charges of mischief and causing a disturbance stemming from a February 2023 incident at a "Reading with Royalty" drag queen storytime event at Seton Public Library.

The incident drew significant attention after a video was widely circulated online, in which parents can be seen aggressively escorting Reimer out of the event.

After a lengthy battle for Reimer and his legal team, Calgary judge Allan Fradsham ruled that Reimer's actions were inconsiderate and disrespectful of others but did not cross the line into criminal behaviour.

The judge stated that while Reimer caused emotional distress, it did not amount to a disturbance since the workers were able to continue their "Reading with Royalty" presentation.

Furthermore, outside of the programming room, there is no evidence that people were prevented from normal use of the library space. On October 17, police surprisingly showed up to Derek’s house holding a notice of appeal regarding the judge's acquittal of Derek.

This report features insights from Derek’s lawyer, Andrew MacKenzie, along with statements from Derek and his wife, discussing the details of the appeal and the recent police visit.

Pastor Reimer's legal defence has been crowdfunded through Rebel News viewers in partnership with The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity.