Calgary to have water restrictions for years to come, Mayor says new normal

Feeder main bursts again, spells doom for city

Sydney Fizzard
  |   January 08, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Calgary’s recently elected council has been put to the task of amending Calgary’s water infrastructure. This follows the emergency rescue situation caused by flooding from a feeder main burst in the last few days of 2025.

This feeder main also broke in 2024 in a different location, causing a state of emergency. An independent review of the city’s processes was presented to the public this week, designed to infer what caused the initial break in 2024.

“While the system has historically delivered safe and reliable drinking water, the Panel concludes that long-standing pressures – aging infrastructure, rapid population growth and chronic underinvestment – have steadily eroded resilience over the last two decades.”

Previous Calgary administrations, notably under Mayors Gondek and Nenshi, prioritized funding of vanity projects and immigration, increasingly stressing a neglected infrastructure system to the point of collapse.

Calgary is now being provided treated water through only one of our two treatment plants, as the feeder main break cut off the Bearspaw treatment plant. The Glenmore treatment plant remains, operating at triple normal operating speed to compensate.

Current consumption levels prevent the city from sustaining ideal water reservoir levels, causing concern of larger system issues. The risk of other failures while the system is overly stressed by the current feeder main repairs, could spell a city-wide disaster relief operation. They won’t inform Calgarians as to what contingency plans lay in waiting if the situation gets worse.

Taps could potentially run dry for Calgarians and the city seems unable to act. Instead, new Mayor Farkas tells us this will be the norm for years to come, until a full replacement and redundancy measures are implemented. Water shutoffs for repairs are expected to cause ongoing water restrictions alongside the risk of other system failures, again, for years to come.

Donate Now!

Latest News

Support Rebel News Field Reports! Your contribution helps our fearless journalists travel across the country to report on the stories mainstream media refuses to cover. Whether it's exposing government overreach, giving a voice to the voiceless, or documenting on-the-ground protests and events, Rebel News is dedicated to bringing you the unfiltered truth. With your help, we can continue to challenge censorship and provide Canadians with real, independent journalism. Please donate today to keep our Field Reports team on the frontlines!

Amount
$
DONATE

Sydney Fizzard

Video Journalist

After seeing the manipulation and harm caused by the pandemic narrative, Sydney Fizzard started on the path of reporting in mid 2020. With an interest in hearing from everyday Canadians, politicians, business owners, religious figures and community leaders, Syd aims to reveal underlying truths and examine societal movement. Notably, Syd spent 16 consecutive days at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade.

https://twitter.com/SydFizzard

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-01-08 19:53:33 -0500
    This is what comes from leftist governance. Real mayors would have budgeted for water line repairs and replacement. Nenshi and Gondek wanted a legacy and the citizens suffered.