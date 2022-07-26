California bill will turn state into sanctuary for minors seeking sex changes

Dutch Farmer Rebellion Rebel News spent weeks in the Netherlands covering the Dutch farmer protests against the government's plan to limit carbon and nitrogen emissions from their farms. Now, protests in solidarity with the farmers are set to happen in Canada this weekend. learn more E-transfer (Canada):

A newly introduced California bill will make it a safe haven for children who seek to undergo sex transitions and parents who support those procedures.

Introduced by State Sen. Scott Wiener, Senate Bill 107 aims to block courts from enforcing out-of-state orders that revoke custody for parents who allow their children to get sex changes illegal in their states. Additionally, it weakens the rights of parents who are unsupportive of their children’s gender transition.

Dubbed the “gender-affirming health care” bill, SB-107 comes in response to the move to restrict sex changes for minors in Republican-run states, which includes sex change operations, puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormone therapy. Texas recently passed a law making these procedures a form of child abuse under the law, while Alabama banned the procedures for minors.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also making a push to ban the procedures state-wide, following his strengthening of parents’ rights with the anti-grooming bill.

Announcing the bill on social media, Wiener, a Democrat, characterized the proposed legislation as an effort to provide legal protections to minors who identify as transgender and parents who support them. He noted that the bill blocks California courts from enforcing out-of-state subpoenas for parents who break state laws banning the treatments.

🧵 We’re announcing legislation to protect & grant refuge to trans kids & their parents who flee to CA from Texas, etc., in the event states try to separate these kids from their parents, criminalize the parents, or criminalize people coming to CA to receive gender-affirming care — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) March 17, 2022

“Texas, Idaho, Louisiana, Arizona & Alabama are proposing to jail parents for allowing their trans kids to receive gender-affirming care &/or physicians for providing it. TX is proposing to remove trans children from their parents and place them in foster care,” wrote Wiener, who then noted what the bill does.

Rejects any out-of-state court judgment removing trans kids from their parents based on parents allowing their kids to receive gender-affirming healthcare. The bill states such judgments are against CA public policy & precludes those judgments from being enforced in CA courts. Bars compliance in CA with any out-of-state subpoena seeking health or related information about people who come to CA to receive gender-affirming care, if the subpoena relates to efforts to criminalize people, or remove children, based on receiving gender-affirming care. States California’s public policy that enforcing any out-of-state arrest warrant for someone based on violating another state’s law against receiving gender-affirming care is the lowest law enforcement priority in California.

“The history of the LGBTQ community is a history of criminalization: Society trying to erase us & then punishing us if we refuse to be erased, whether by death, incarceration, beatings, lobotomies/electric shock, etc.,” added Wiener. “CA won’t be a party to this new phase of LGBTQ criminalization.”