California Gov. Newsom launches abortion website to serve as a one-stop location for women seeking abortions, including illegal immigrants

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced the launch of a new abortion website to serve as a one-stop location for any woman seeking to end their pregnancies. The site is available not only to residents of California but to everyone — including those living in the United States illegally.

California just launched a NEW resource for those seeking reproductive care - whether or not you live here.



➡️ https://t.co/kMgRIDUgGv



Find information on accessing abortion & reproductive health.



Abortion remains legal and protected in CA. We have your back. pic.twitter.com/tZ0kquQcoK — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) September 13, 2022

“California just launched a brand new resource. A resource for those seeking reproductive care whether you live here or not,” says Newsom in the advertisement announcing the launch of the website.

“The site features information, information on how, where and when to access abortion and reproductive health in California. It includes information on your right to an abortion and information if you’re traveling to California from another state that has restricted your reproductive care,” he continues, noting that the website does not track users’ personal information.

“Abortion remains legal and protected in California,” he concludes. “We have your back. So hope you visit.”

The California governor has sought to position himself as a crusader for abortion rights and position the state as an alternative to Florida and other Republican-run states on social issues following the Supreme Court’s decision to repeal Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion as a constitutional right. The decision had no effect on the state’s pro-choice laws but allowed states to establish their own laws with regards to abortion.

Newsom has backed a state-wide referendum, Proposition 1, to guarantee abortion right up until birth.