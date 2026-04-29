Calling all aspiring young journalists! Applications are open for the 2026 Student Journalism Conference

Are you 18 to 30, curious, ambitious, and tired of cookie-cutter journalism? Then listen up.

I'm excited to tell you that applications are open now for the 2026 Student Journalism Conference — a three-day, all-expenses-paid training experience in Toronto, August 28 to 30.

That means your travel, hotel and meals are covered. All you need to bring is the drive to succeed.

This isn’t a lecture hall snooze-fest. It’s hands-on reporting, real-world skills, practical training, and direct access to experienced independent journalists who know how the media landscape actually works.

This year’s theme is citizenship and civil liberties, two issues that matter now more than ever.

Priority Consideration Deadline: May 31, 2026 Final Application Deadline: June 14, 2026 Apply by May 31 for priority consideration. Applications submitted until June 14, 2026 will still be reviewed, space permitting.

You’ll also compete in a live collaborative reporting challenge, creating a real journalism project with a chance to win the grand prize.

And here’s the big part: past graduates are now working in independent media organizations all over Canada, building careers, breaking stories, and making an impact.

Canada needs more journalists who ask tough questions. Maybe one of them is you.

If you’ve got grit, curiosity, and something to say, apply now at StudentJournalismConference.com.

The final deadline to apply is June 14 — only 20 applicants will be selected, so the competition is real.