Calling all Rebel News fans! Cast your vote for 2025's Viewers' Choice Award

Ezra Levant calls on Rebel News viewers to make their voices heard and decide who will win the prestigious 2025 Rebby Viewers' Choice Award.

Ezra Levant
  |   December 04, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

Who is your favourite Rebel News reporter?

We're having our annual 2025 Rebby Awards, and the most exciting category is viewers' choice. You get to vote!

Who's the best Rebel? I find that an impossible question; it's like asking which of your own children you love the most.

But it is a fun way for our viewers to show our journalists how much they appreciate their work — from our coverage of Mark Carney's election, to the antisemitic crimewave across Canada, to the ostrich battle, to fighting for free speech.

Our journalism has never been more important, and our team of has never been more courageous.

So cast your vote today at ViewersChoiceAwards.ca. We'll announce the results on Friday, Dec. 12.

I know it's hard to choose your favourite Rebel but it's in the spirit of competition, and I genuinely want to know what our viewers think. CBC would never let the public rate their reporters!

Vote now, and good luck!

Donate to Rebel News

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.