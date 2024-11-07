Calls grow for Kevin Rudd’s resignation as U.S. ambassador after Trump victory

Controversial former Australian PM Kevin Rudd faces mounting pressure to step down following inflammatory comments about Donald Trump.

Kevin Rudd is under intense scrutiny as calls for his resignation grow louder after Donald Trump’s stunning U.S. election win.

The former Australian Prime Minister, currently serving as Ambassador to the U.S., has been criticised for past social media posts that labelled Trump a "traitor to the West" and "the most destructive president in history." Trump had previously remarked that Rudd "won’t be there too long" if he won the election, hinting at potential diplomatic tensions.

In response to the backlash, Rudd deleted the controversial posts, issuing a statement on his website acknowledging the removals as a gesture of "respect for the office of President of the United States." He explained that the comments were made during his time leading a U.S.-based think tank and did not represent his current views or the Australian Government’s stance.

"This has been done to eliminate the possibility of such comments being misconstrued as reflecting his positions as Ambassador," Rudd’s statement said, adding that he looks forward to working with the new administration.

Rudd’s cushy role in Washington, where he resides at the historic White Oaks mansion, has been a high-profile one. Known for hosting events, including a $70,000 Pride celebration featuring live performances, Rudd’s diplomatic tenure has been anything but low-key.

However, critics argue that his outspoken views on Trump could complicate future negotiations, especially as the U.S. President-elect plans to introduce sweeping 10 per cent tariffs on imports, which may affect Australia.

Federal Liberal MP Simon Birmingham highlighted the importance of "effective advocacy" to protect Australia’s trade interests. Former Foreign Minister Alexander Downer suggested that Rudd’s position may jeopardise Australia’s AUKUS submarine deal, stating that Rudd could lose access to key officials within the Trump administration.

While Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has voiced support, calling Rudd’s appointment a testament to Australia’s commitment to the U.S. relationship, prominent figures like Liberal powerbroker Michael Kroger have urged Rudd to "put Australia’s national interest first" by stepping down. Kroger suggested several alternative candidates, including Stephen Conroy and Michael Easson, who could bring a more diplomatic approach to the role.

As Trump prepares to take office in January, Rudd faces a critical test. With three months to adapt, it remains uncertain whether his tenure as Ambassador will survive the evolving political climate in Washington.

