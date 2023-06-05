Calls grow for Lisa Wilkinson to be stripped of Logie award amid interview coaching accusations

TV star Lisa Wilkinson could be stripped of her Logie Award after accusations she may have “coached” Brittany Higgins before her explosive interview on The Project.

Channel Seven on Sunday night broadcast part of a recording from a meeting between Wilkinson and Higgins days before the former political staffer appeared on The Project accusing Bruce Lehrmann of raping her.

Lehrmann has always maintained his innocence.

Wilkinson told Higgins, “I don't want to put words in your mouth” before suggesting various themes that Higgins should try to get across in the interview.

Veteran entertainment journalist Peter Ford told Sunrise on Monday that the former co-host of The Project could lose the Logie she was awarded for the interview.

After Bruce Lehrmann sat down with @7NewsSpotlight to tell his side of the story, explosive recordings involving Lisa Wilkinson have raised more questions over the case. Entertainment editor Peter Ford has the latest. @mrpford #tms7 pic.twitter.com/lO8lcRAHC6 — The Morning Show (@morningshowon7) June 5, 2023

Sunrise host Natalie Barr asked Ford: “Was that coaching or was that a journalist talking before the interview?”

“Yeah, it's a fine line, isn't it,” Ford replied. “But I generally think when someone says, ‘I don't want to put words in your mouth’, that is exactly what they do want to do.”

Ford said there were “very clear examples” of Ms Higgins being coached and that “it was just a really bad look”.

"It looks bad to the public who see that, and they look at it and they think there's something very suss about this,” he said.

Higgins and her boyfriend David Sharaz had a five-hour lunch with Wilkinson and Channel 10 producer Angus Llewellyn before her interview on The Project.

The lunch was recorded, and parts of it were replayed during on Channel Seven’s Spotlight special on Sunday night.

Sharaz asked Wilkinson what she wanted out of the interview, to which she replied:

“The inequality that exists out there, whether it's white privilege, whether it's male domination, whether it's you know criminal activity that is suppressed. “I'm a girl from the western suburbs of Sydney. I'll always be motivated by exactly the same thing. People who deserve to be heard, not being heard. “I don't want to put words in your mouth, but if you can enunciate the fact that this place is all about suppression of people's natural sense of justice.”

Ford told Sunrise that while he could not think of a situation where a Logie Award had been revoked, “time will tell” whether this would be the first instance.