Calls grow for more strategic oil approach in Canada-U.S. tariff conflict

As tensions rise over U.S. tariffs on Canadian oil, experts and leaders warn against economic self-sabotage.

Rebel News
  |   February 02, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

The United States is facing increasing criticism over its trade war strategy targeting Canadian oil, with experts and political leaders warning that such an approach could backfire economically and geopolitically.

Canada exports 4.3 million barrels of oil to the U.S. daily, with many of the companies involved having significant American shareholder ownership. Disrupting this flow would not only harm Canadian producers but also raise costs for U.S. refineries reliant on this specific crude. Replacing these imports with domestic production would take years, creating economic uncertainty and raising energy prices for consumers.

Ethical Oil author and Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant noted that Canadian oil offers a strategic advantage to the U.S. Unlike other energy sources, it is insulated from Chinese competition due to policies restricting its export beyond North America. A hostile trade approach from Washington could force Canada to reconsider its policies, potentially opening the door for competitors to gain access to a resource that has long been a secure and stable supply for the U.S.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has strongly opposed the tariff threats, calling for a measured response rather than escalating tensions. “Calm logical discussion is far more effective than ‘tough guy’ rhetoric when dealing with a misguided ally who has wronged us,” she said in an opinion article published by the National Post.

Smith also warned that Ottawa’s own restrictive policies on energy infrastructure, including blocking pipelines and stifling investment, have left Canada heavily dependent on the U.S. market. This reliance has made the country vulnerable to trade disputes, highlighting the need for a more robust national energy strategy.

While some in Canada advocate for retaliatory tariffs, others, including Smith, stress that diplomacy remains the best course of action. “Diplomacy matters,” she said, pointing to recent advocacy efforts that helped reduce proposed tariffs on Canadian energy exports.

PETITION: Build The Keystone XL Pipeline!

17,512 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

In 2021 Joe Biden pulled the plug on the Keystone XL pipeline, forcing us to rely on Russia for oil. If you agree that it is in North America's best interest to build the pipeline, please sign the petition on this page.

Will you sign?

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.