Calls mount against Notting Hill Carnival in the U.K. after violence that left one person dead

The Notting Hill Carnival in the United Kingdom is once again the site of mass violence, which saw over 200 people arrested, 74 police officers injured, and one person dead over the weekend.

Calls to permanently cancel the annual open music event are mounting with this year's violence. The carnival was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic, but once again resumed this year to celebrate Caribbean culture.

The carnival has an established reputation of being a weekend-long event full of criminality, including rape, assaults, and thefts – but advocates for the festival argue that the event highlights the beauty of multiculturalism.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan praised the event, saying the “vibes are immaculate.” It is a claim that stands in stark contrast to the reality of the Notting Hill Carnival, and one that Brexit leader Nigel Farage singled out on social media with a video of the violence.

London Mayor @SadiqKhan says the #NottingHillCarnival vibes were “immaculate”.



There were over 200 arrests, a stabbing, several sexual assaults. A total and utter disgrace.



Watch this video for the truth! https://t.co/Ltrx06sHQY pic.twitter.com/sElJgsgSdb — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 30, 2022

As detailed by the Telegraph, 74 police officers were injured, two female police officers were sexually assaulted, police recorded eight additional sexual assaults, six stabbings, and one murder.

Police also seized hundreds of knives in 441 stop and searches and performed 209 total arrests.

According to The Telegraph, the chairman for the Metropolitan Police Federation, Ken Marsh stated, “For the last two years my colleagues have spent the August bank holiday not being assaulted in large numbers. Why not? Because the Notting Hill Carnival did not take place.”

Marsh also said: