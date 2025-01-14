WATCH: Calls to DEPORT Victorian Socialist candidate over comments glorifying CEO's murder

The Victorian Socialist lead Senate candidate, Jordan van den Lamb, has sparked outrage after comments and social media posts glorifying the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was shot dead in Midtown Manhattan by suspected killer Luigi Mangione.

There are growing calls for van den Lamb to be deported over what many see as a blatant incitement to violence, as Morgan C. Jonas and I discussed last night on The Yemini Report.

Australian socialist Senate Candidate Jordan Van Der Lamb @purplepingers just released a pre-election video endorsing acts of ''individual terrorism'' to destroy capitalism.



I call on the Australian Parliament to pass legislation banning him and his party from the ballot paper.… pic.twitter.com/XtyX0U6H2n — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) January 14, 2025

In a recent video, van den Lamb described the cold-blooded killing as “not a bad thing” and claimed it helped further discussions about capitalism and class struggle. “Unfortunately, Luigi didn’t stop the flow of capital, but he did stop, you know, one CEO. And I think that’s, on the whole, a good thing,” he said, referencing the alleged shooter.

This is not an isolated incident. Van den Lamb has also posted a stream of offensive memes, including one reading, “Make capitalists afraid again,” overlaying an image of the alleged gunman holding a weapon. Another declared, “CEO blasted,” alongside a photo of Thompson, while a third mocked critics with the phrase, “Let me get this straight: you think that killing ‘a health insurance CEO’ is funny? … I do. And I’m tired of pretending it’s not.”

White man from SA, family was probably De Klerk loyalists, calls for terrorism. Don't be like @purplepingers #auspol pic.twitter.com/C1Ufu6nPyQ — JE (@gobloods) January 14, 2025

These statements and posts go beyond mere provocation; they are dangerous. Van den Lamb’s rhetoric doesn’t just glorify an act of violence — it encourages a mindset that justifies it. He made it clear that his only criticism of the murder was that it wasn’t part of a broader, organised campaign. “Our power does not come from individuals doing things on their own,” he said. “Our power comes from us doing things as a group and collectively.”

This candidate’s apparent support for violent collectivism is deeply troubling. It is not just about one man's misguided ideology; it is about a growing movement that seems willing to endorse terrorism under the guise of political activism. The Victorian Socialists must answer for their endorsement of such a candidate, and so must those in the Labor Party who might consider preferencing them in the Senate.

The question needs to be put directly to van den Lamb: does he support terrorism or not? Not just whether he opposes individual acts of terror, which he clearly finds “not effective,” but whether he condones organised acts of violence to achieve his ideological goals. His public statements strongly suggest that he does.

This poor downtrodden Socialist is representative of those who scream anti semitic slogans in the street, vandalise historic statues and believe violence is a form of resistance.

Any group that seeks to intimidate, traumatise or make other citizens feel unsafe is dangerous to… https://t.co/LbBW9itZON — suzanne (@suzanne2222) January 14, 2025

Australia has laws against incitement for a reason. When someone uses their platform to encourage violence and glorify murder, it is not just a legal issue but a moral one. Van den Lamb’s comments are a direct challenge to the rule of law and the values of a civilised society.

This situation demands action. Deportation should be on the table. If someone who so openly supports violence and terrorism is allowed to remain in Australia, let alone run for public office, it sets a dangerous precedent.