Calls to halt UNRWA funding after staff are implicated in October 7 terror attacks

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has urged the Albanese government to "reconsider" its funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) after nine staff members were implicated in the October 7 attack on Israel.

This means even as Israel raised the alarm, we, as the Australian taxpayers, continued to fund terrorists.



Australia had paused its funding to UNRWA amid allegations that at least a dozen employees had links to Hamas' assault. Despite the ongoing investigation, the federal government restored funding about two months later.

A report from UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini confirmed that nine staff members participated in the attack. The UN agency's Office of Internal Oversight Services led the investigation, resulting in the dismissal of the implicated employees.

In nine other cases, evidence was insufficient to support the allegations, and those cases have been closed. One staff member was reinstated after no evidence was found against them.

Dutton described the findings as a "very significant revelation" and called for the government to reconsider its involvement with UNRWA.

"It’s completely and utterly unacceptable that a UN agency would have employees involved in the October 7 tragedy," he stated.

Dutton stressed the need for transparency, saying that Australian taxpayers expect their funds to support those in need. He had previously urged the government to halt funding in light of the allegations.

UNRWA, which provides aid and protection for Palestinian refugees, has received Australian funding since 1951, with core support doubled to $20 million last year.

The funding pause earlier this year followed similar actions by the United States and Canada.