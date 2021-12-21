Calls to the Kids Help Phone have soared by 350% — so why is the charity turning down donations?

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

They say “beggars can’t be choosers.” Well, just try telling that to the woke-folk running the Kids Help Phone. This charity has seen a shocking 350% uptick in phone calls and texts since the advent of COVID-19 —so you’d think that the Kids Help Phone would welcome any donation, big or small. But that is not the case.

Here’s the skinny: Lisa Robinson, the former Conservative Party candidate for the Toronto riding of Beaches-East York, organized a Halloween haunt event outside her Pickering, Ontario home in October. Lisa easily invested more than $15,000 in terrific props and spent several hours of time in order to setup the display. It was all done in the name of raising money for charity. And so it was that Lisa ended up raising more than $10,000. Half went to Sick Kids Hospital, the other half was destined for the Kids Help Phone.

But a not-so-funny thing happened when Lisa called the Kids Help Phone to make arrangements to facilitate the donation: she was told that her donors’ moolah was money non grata!

Why? Well, Lisa had a discussion with someone called Jameson at the Kids Help Phone number, in terms of facilitating the donation. At one point, the discussion touched upon COVID-19. Lisa mentioned that even if someone is double-jabbed, that person can still contract COVID. Lisa’s statement is indeed factual, of course — yet for some inexplicable reason, Jameson was “triggered” and he yelled at Lisa to keep her donation because his grandmother had died of COVID-19.

Huh?

While it is tragic that Jameson lost a relative to the Wuhan virus, how does that change the scientific fact that those who are fully vaccinated can still contract COVID? Weird...

Lisa reached out to Jameson’s superiors, but they took his side. Apparently, mollycoddling Jameson’s hurt feelings was more important than receiving a much-needed donation of more than $5,000!

We reached out to Jameson, but he didn’t have much to say. And like Lisa, we also reached out to the CEO of Kids Help Phone, Katherine Hay (She/Her), but she declined to comment.

And so it is that Lisa is on the hunt for a charity that will actually be appreciative of a multi-thousand dollar donation.

Bottom line: the counsellors at Kids Help Phone do a great job in helping youths. But the woke-joke folk running this charity are complete and utter ingrates, for reasons that astonish us.