Campus protesters at University of Chicago demand access to 'HIV tests, dental dams, plan B'

Anti-Israel protesters at the University of Chicago have released a list of "supply needs" for their ongoing encampment, which includes a variety of items, some of which are intended for sexual activity.

The list, posted on the Instagram account of UChicago United for Palestine, a leftist group "committed to Palestinian liberation and racial justice at The University of Chicago," features items such as vaseline, HIV tests, dental dams, Plan B, and diva cups, the Daily Wire reports.

The extensive list also includes medical supplies like wound-packing gauze, CAT tourniquets, and ACE bandages, as well as protective gear such as goggles and helmets. The protesters are demanding that the university divest any investments in Israeli institutions, companies that do business with Israel, or weapons manufacturers, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

The encampment was established on the University of Chicago campus on Monday, and the school has expressed its desire to afford the protesters "the greatest leeway possible for free expression." The list of demands from the University of Chicago protesters bears similarities to a list released by anti-Israel protesters at UCLA earlier this week, prior to law enforcement officials arresting them and shutting down their encampment.

The Daily Wire reported that UCLA protesters' list, posted online by the local chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, included items often used by rioters, such as airsoft goggles, gas masks, shields, and wood for barriers. They also demanded medical supplies, including Epi-Pens and non-steroid inhalers, as well as specific food requirements, such as vegan and gluten-free options, while explicitly stating "NO packaged food, NO coffee, NO bagels, NO bananas, and NO nuts."

The inclusion of items for sexual activity and riot gear on the supply lists has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the nature and tactics of these anti-Israel protests on university campuses.