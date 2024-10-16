Can a Conservative government restore trust in public health after COVID-era overreach? MP Dr. Stephen Ellis weighs in

Earlier this month at our Rebel News LIVE! conference in Calgary, numerous speakers shared their insights and perspectives on how best to improve Canada, including Conservative member of Parliament and Shadow Minister of Health, Dr. Stephen Ellis.

Dr. Ellis delivered a timely presentation on what he referred to as Canada’s "safe supply foolishness," which has been linked to an increase in fatal overdoses across the country. This talk is one of many that is available exclusively to Rebel News Plus subscribers.

In today’s report, I share my exclusive interview with Dr. Ellis following his presentation, where he discussed another crucial health issue: how a Conservative government would approach transparency in public health, especially as Canadians continue to recover from years of government overreach.