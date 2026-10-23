Can a reporter be jailed before trial twice in a year on ‘disinformation’ suspicions?

As Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visits Turkey, a Turkish reporter who spent 75 days in prison this spring on a disinformation accusation is back in pretrial detention.

İsmail Arı, an Ankara-based reporter for the daily BirGün, was summoned by Ankara police on Oct. 20 after a complaint by Ebubekir Şahin, former chair of RTÜK (Radyo ve Televizyon Üst Kurulu, Turkey’s broadcasting regulator), and was taken into custody on arrival. On Oct. 21, a court ordered him held pending trial, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reports; BirGün names it as the Ankara 6th Criminal Judgeship of Peace.

The two suspicions are “publicly spreading disinformation” under Article 217/A of the Turkish penal code and “insulting a civil servant because of their duty” under Article 125/3-a, CPJ reports. He has not been indicted and no court date has been set.

BirGün says the complaint concerned an earlier story Arı wrote about Şahin. Arı had messaged Şahin on WhatsApp to seek comment, and prosecutors cited that exchange, which BirGün’s Ankara representative Nurcan Gökdemir says contained no threats, coercion, insults or profanity. Prosecutors also cited a social media post about a funeral, which BirGün says was not produced.

BirGün says the court cited a risk of flight and of tampering with evidence, and quotes the disinformation offence as carrying one to three years in prison, which Arı disputes.

Arı’s own reaction, as BirGün reports it (translated): “The judge did not even listen and cut the lawyers off; they are sending me to prison again for an offence that does not even carry prison time.”

It is his second detention within a year. On March 21, 2026, he was detained in Tokat in an Ankara prosecutor’s investigation into publicly disseminating misleading information, and held in Sincan Prison for 75 days until the Ankara 2nd Criminal Court of First Instance released him pending trial at his first hearing on June 5, against the prosecutor’s request. That first case has not concluded.

CPJ’s Turkey representative Özgür Öğret said: “İsmail Arı has already spent more than two months in jail this year due to a baseless fake news claim.” CPJ said Turkey’s justice ministry had not replied to a request for comment.

Arı remains in pretrial detention; no court has ruled on the charges.