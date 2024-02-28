Can laws possibly protect the unborn in Canada? Investigator for Roe Canada documentary weighs in

Donate to Rebel News Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Donate

The overturning of Roe v. Wade was a game changer for the pro-life fight in the United States of America. But could a similar revolutionary win for the unborn ever happen in Canada?

In today’s report, I sit down to interview Campaign Life Coalition Canada's Josephine Luetke and U.S. attorney Royce Hood, who weigh in on how the end to the legal claim of a constitutional right to abortion in Canada, and how overturning of Roe v. Wade has impacted the pro-life movement in Canada.

Both Luetke and Hood played key roles in the new ROE Canada: The True North in a Post-Roe World documentary, which was produced by filmmaker Kevin Dunn.

An emotional Justin Trudeau reacts to Roe v. Wade being overturned:



“...standing up and fighting for rights matters everyday...and we need to continue to stand strong to defend everybody’s rights and freedoms.”



MORE: https://t.co/JNODGkfYzL pic.twitter.com/iHh3qhuTZA — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 24, 2022

Watch the full interview to hear a visionary and legal perspective on the post-Roe Canada, which still has zero laws to protect the sanctity, dignity and life of the unborn. To find out how to watch the full documentary, you can click here.

