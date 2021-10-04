Can the Conservative Party mend fences and rebuild its base? | Tom Harris on the future of the CPC

Tom Harris of the International Climate Science Coalition joined last week's episode of The Gunn Show to analyze the Conservative Party of Canada's performance in the recent federal election.

They discuss the critical errors of Erin O'Toole and whether or not the Conservative Party has a chance of getting its act together for the future.

As Tom explained:

This idea that you have to try to out-Liberal the Liberals, I mean, it's a stupid idea because Liberals aren't going to vote for pretend Liberals— they're going to vote for Liberals! And so many of the Conservatives went over to the PPC, I mean, I have many people in my family who voted PPC because they looked at the platform and they said "yeah, I agree with that"— but they looked at the Conservative platform and they said, "no, thats ridiculous"— on all kinds of issues!

