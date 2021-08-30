Can your province share your medical records with Justin Trudeau?

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1183 Donors

Goal: 2021 Donors Donate

At a recent campaign stop in Ontario, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau encouraged Premier Doug Ford to issue a vaccine passport, suggesting that provinces will receive federal funding to cover the cost of developing and rolling out the program.

Following that speech from Trudeau, Premier Ford's government quickly announced their intention to create a vaccine passport system.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Ezra Levant wondered about the logistics and legality of province's sharing patients health data with the federal government.

Speculating about the federal government's ability to get involved on this issue, Ezra said:

I think that health information is in the hands of the provinces and I think Alberta said they're not going to share their information. I wonder if it's possible to stop the provinces from sharing your private health data with Trudeau. I don't want Trudeau — and obviously it will be hacked by China — I don't want them to have that. By the way, he's lying. Last month, Alberta, which has 10 per cent of Canada's population, had 20 per cent of the new jobs. And I believe that's attributable to the fact that they're the most open province now — they don't have any lockdowns, whatsoever. They don't have any mask mandates, they said they won't go back. And so if you're a business looking to expand or hire, Alberta makes the most sense.

Rebel News DAILY Livestreams broadcast at noon ET/10 a.m. MT right here on RebelNews.com and across all of our streaming platforms.