Canada faces $71 billion price tag to be part of Trump’s 'Golden Dome' missile defence plan

The hefty price tag accompanying President Donald Trump's missile defence offer undoubtedly risks more shifts in U.S.-Canada relations, depending on how Prime Minister Mark Carney, seen fawning over the president at the G7 Summit, responds.

Tamara Ugolini
  Tamara Ugolini
  |   June 17, 2025   |   News Analysis

 

United States President Donald Trump announced that Canada could fall under the protection of the U.S.’s advanced “Golden Dome” missile defence system, a cutting-edge shield designed to counter global threats. However, the offer comes with a hefty price: Canada must foot a $71 billion bill to secure its place under the dome.

At the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, President Trump’s remarks could signal intensifying trade-war tensions between the U.S. and Canada, further straining the “old relationship” between the once close allies, who share the world’s longest border and a historically robust trade partnership.

When pressed on whether Canada could become the 51st U.S. state, Trump replied, “It’s up to them.”

The continued talk to see Canada become a state of the U.S. has fuelled discussions about sovereignty, economic pressures, and the future of U.S.-Canada relations.

While the $71 billion price tag is steep, potentially straining Canada’s already fragile economy, supporters see it as a necessary investment in North American security.

The "Golden Dome" missile defence system is hailed as a revolutionary shield against escalating geopolitical threats, but the staggering cost, coupled with Trump’s erratic stance on tariffs and statehood, has left Canadian leaders reeling with a lack of clarity in how best to respond.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who once declared Canada’s “old relationship” with the U.S. “over” and campaigned on an “elbows up” stance against Donald Trump, has been seen fawning over him at the summit.

