Canada must keep ‘political ideology’ out of medicine, say doctors opposed to youth gender transitions

A new report says Canada is among the least restrictive on gender transitions globally. The landmark study urged “great caution” for children accessing transgender medical care.

Canadian policies tend to be less strict than those in Northern and Western European countries, according to the report, Teenagers, Children, and Gender Transition Policy.

“Our policy review reveals that Canada and some U.S. states are the most permissive in the world when it comes to the legal and medical gender transition of minors,” endocrinologist and lead study author Dr. Roy Eappen said in a July 29 press release.

Dr. Eappen advocates for keeping identity politics “out of medical education, research, and clinical practice.” Do No Harm, the organization he represents, is home to thousands of medical professionals who feel similarly.

He contends patients here are eligible for invasive surgeries that come with great risk. They are “potentially irreversible and medically harmful.”

For example, eight of Canada’s 10 provinces have no minimum age requirement for puberty blockers, which pause physical changes consistent with puberty.

Alberta banned their use in patients under 16—similar to most European nations—while Nova Scotia permits their use when applicants reach the second stage of puberty.

Seven of 10 Canadian provinces also have no minimum age requirement for cross-sex hormones, except for Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia. Some side effects of treatment, including breast and testicular shrinkage, are permanent.

“They have been captured by ideology over science,” Dr. Eappen told Rebel News in an emailed statement.

Gender Transition says Canada is vastly more liberal than any other country on this treatment for minors.

“This is clearly the case since the release of the Cass Review in the UK,” he said. “Even UK Labour has embraced the Cass report which confirmed low evidence for medicalization of gender dysphoric kids.”

The United Kingdom banned puberty blockers March 12, citing uncertainty on the effects of brain development in teens.

“We have concluded that there is not enough evidence to support the safety or clinical effectiveness of PSH [puberty suppressing hormones] to make the treatment routinely available at this time,” said the National Health Service (NHS).

The Cass Review said there are concerns the frontal lobe would cease to mature, potentially stunting decision making functions among patients.

Hormone blockers can also suppress menstruation in females and erections in males, according to the Canadian Paediatric Society.

Pediatrician Dr. Edward Les, who co-authored the report, believes most medical professionals, who advocate for ‘gender affirming care’ in Canada, aren't motivated by malevolence. “Their actions are rooted in empathy for troubled youth; but in this case that empathy is misguided by ideology,” he said.

One study says treating children with gender dysphoria should be “considered experimental treatment rather than standard procedure.”

With the exception of precocious puberty, which occurs at an unusually early age, and other legitimate cases, Dr. Les told Rebel he is “cautiously in favour” of Britain’s ban on hormone therapy for minors.

Dr. Les pivoted to condemn the recent phenomena of mixing “identity politics” with the medical sciences. “The contamination of medical science by political ideology … has been profoundly harmful to the proper and thoughtful care of troubled youth,” he said.

“Many of whom are suffering from complex comorbidities such as autism and who would benefit from lengthy and careful exploration of the roots of their 'gender confusion' via talk therapy, rather than irreversible medications and surgery that condemn them to a lifetime as medical patients.”

Gender Transition says North American jurisdictions widely favour “gender affirmation” in contrast to Europe, who “reject such automatic assumptions,” the authors wrote.

“European countries now discourage automatic deference to a child’s self-declaration of gender distress, while also calling for months-long psychotherapy sessions to address co-occurring mental health problems.”

Fewer than 27% of cases of childhood gender dysphoria persist into adulthood, according to the report.

Dr. Eappen urged parents with gender dysmorphic children to “follow the science.” He said: “We should look at the evidence and do what is best for very vulnerable kids and young adults. There is very little follow-up.”

The endocrinologist suggested creating registries to track what happens to these kids. “Many of them will not persist and will turn out to be gay,” he said, “but we are not tracking what indeed happens.”

“Even skilled clinicians cannot tell which of these children will persist and which will desist. Let’s do the research.”

Since 2018, Canadian surgeons have performed hundreds of “gender-affirming” mastectomies on minors as young as 14, says the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI).

According to data compiled for The National Post by the Institute, of the 4,071 visits involving double mastectomies or breast reductions reported over the past half-decade, 303 involved teens 17 and younger, and 299 patients were 18.

Four provinces permit minors “capable of making informed decisions” to have certain surgical alterations without parental consent, including Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Aside from age, requirements to receive surgery in Canada vary from province to province.

“There is no evidence whatsoever to support the administration of puberty blockers, cross-gender hormones, and surgical alterations to gender-confused youth,” Dr. Les told the publication.

For adults, parental consent is not a factor “since surgery is not performed on individuals under the age of consent,” Gender Transition said. Some European countries allow mastectomies before the age of 18.

The United Kingdom bans all sex reassignment surgery before age 18.

Hospitalizations and day surgery visits for gender reassignment mastectomies have also risen sharply since 2018, from 536 in 2018, to 985 in 2022.

According to CIHI, 76 of the 536 hospital visits for transgender reassignment mastectomies in 2018 involved 18-year-olds and younger (14%). That demographic accounted for 18% of visits for mastectomies (174 out of 991) in 2022 and 14% of visits (135 out of 985) in 2023.