Canada pledges $60 million in military aid to Ukraine before meeting of NATO allies

Defence Minister Bill Blair announced another taxpayer investment in Ukraine’s war against Russia, pledging $60 million to support its F-16 fighter aircraft.

Blair told reporters the funds will source spare parts and ammunition for the fighter jets. It comes amid NATO allies gathering in Brussels for ministerial meetings.

The Trudeau Liberals clarified the money is part of their $500 million military aid package announced last year.

According to Budget 2023, loans, grants and military aid to Ukrainians totalled $5.4 billion with "an additional loan of $2.4 billion for 2023."

Last April, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland pledged ongoing aid to the war-torn country until it "wins the war." Canada has given Ukraine nearly $9 billion in aid since the beginning of 2022. "We will be there until Ukraine wins the war," she earlier told reporters.

Trudeau claims Poilievre is trying to "appease Putin apologists like Tucker Carlson" by not supporting Ukraine as fervently as the Liberals. https://t.co/IRDTKvQkdt pic.twitter.com/4frqWwFgyS — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 25, 2024

Cabinet also proposed an additional $200 million in military aid and $84.8 million in civilian assistance to pay Ukrainian pensions and deliver essential services to the country. In July, Trudeau announced $541 million in new funding and projects "to provide long-term, multi-year commitments" to Ukraine's security.

"It’s one thing to promise the money," said Freeland on August 25, 2022. "It’s another thing for that money to hit Ukrainian bank accounts. You don’t need to trust me about this," she added.

During a January 1 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau renewed Canada's unwavering support for the war-torn nation's counter-offensive against Russia.

The conflict nears its two-year anniversary, in which Blair reaffirmed Canada’s commitment Wednesday to supporting Ukraine well into the future.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Trudeau for his willingness to assist us in protecting the Ukrainian sky, particularly by providing additional NASAMS [National Advanced Surface to Air Missile] systems and missiles," said Zelensky at the time. A NASAMS is a short- to medium-range ground-based air defence system that protects against drone, missile and aircraft attacks.

Canada purchased a $406 million surface-to-air missile system from the U.S. for Ukraine in January 2023 with associated munitions to deter Russian aggression. The system has reportedly still not arrived in Ukraine.

"As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its second winter, Ukrainians can count on Canada's support — for as long as it takes," Trudeau posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Zelensky thanked Canada "for the reassurance" they will continue to provide Ukraine with "military and financial assistance."

However, an internal Department of Finance poll published by Blacklock’s Reporter showed that fewer than a third (32%) of Canadians support more financial aid for Ukraine. Only 36% of Canadians oppose ongoing help, whereas 33% have no opinion.

"I know all Canadians are inspired by the [courageous] people of Ukraine," said Freeland, who did not reference the Research On The State Of The Economy poll in her remarks at the time.