Canada Post paid $30.8M in bonuses after $1B taxpayer bailout, records show

Canada Post paid out $30.8 million in bonuses to executives and managers in 2025 despite posting a record financial loss and relying on more than $1 billion in taxpayer support, according to government records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

The records, disclosed to Parliament's government operations committee, show the Crown corporation approved $30.8 million in bonuses for executives and management during a year in which it lost nearly $1.6 billion before tax — its largest annual loss on record.

"It’s absolutely unacceptable that Canada Post is handing out bonuses while taking a taxpayer-funded bailout," said Canadian Taxpayers Federation Federal Director Franco Terrazzano. "If Canada Post is taking taxpayer-funded bailouts, then there’s no way its managers and executives should be showering themselves with bonuses."

Based on the records, the average bonus for executives and managers was about $13,000.

Canada Post handed out $30.8 million in bonuses to its executives and managers last year.



That same year, Canada Post took a $1 billion taxpayer-funded bailout and lost almost $1.6 billion.



What is going on here? This is getting so gross.



End these bonuses NOW. pic.twitter.com/FJhNxmQT3A — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) July 14, 2026

However, Canada Post did not disclose how much of the bonus pool went specifically to executives, instead combining executive compensation with management totals. It also refused to reveal what percentage of executives received bonuses or how much was paid to non-management employees.

The CTF said Canada Post resisted releasing the information through access-to-information laws. The watchdog filed a request on Feb. 23, 2026, but says the Crown corporation withheld the records until members of Parliament compelled disclosure through committee proceedings.

The bonuses were approved while Canada Post's finances continued to deteriorate.

The federal government provided the Crown corporation with a $1.03-billion bailout in 2025, intended to keep it operating through the government's fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Canada Post later acknowledged that funding proved insufficient because of its worsening financial position.

In February 2026, Ottawa announced it would provide up to another $1.01 billion as a short-term financial bridge.

Canada Post has now recorded losses for eight consecutive years, totaling roughly $5.4 billion.

"It’s infuriating that Crown corporation executives think they are entitled to bonuses when they’re hemorrhaging money and relying on taxpayer handouts," Terrazzano said. "Prime Minister Mark Carney needs to step in and shut down these taxpayer-funded bonuses for failure."

The CTF argues Canada Post is part of a broader pattern across federal Crown corporations.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation paid $31.7 million in bonuses last year despite Canada's ongoing housing affordability crisis. VIA Rail distributed $10.3 million in bonuses, with every executive receiving an average payout of more than $115,000, even as the passenger rail service continued to lose hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

Alto, the federal Crown corporation overseeing the government's proposed high-speed rail project, also paid out $2.8 million in bonuses last year. According to government records, every employee received a bonus despite construction remaining years away and the project route still not being finalized.

Government-wide data cited by the CTF shows about 98 per cent of federal executives received bonuses in 2024-25, even though federal departments met only 54 per cent of their stated performance targets during the same period.