Canada’s $3 million delegation: Ecojustice, Climate Action Network, and 'Queering Climate' at Dubai UN Climate Conference

The expenses covered transportation, accommodations, and hospitality, with taxpayer funds directed to environmental activist groups including Ecojustice, the Climate Action Network, and Queering Climate. Additionally, gifts valued between $13 and $139.98 were given to international representatives.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   November 04, 2024   |   News

A government response to an order paper question from Conservative MP Dan Mazier has disclosed that Canada’s participation in the COP28 climate conference in Dubai came with a $3 million price tag.

Breakdown of Expenditures:

  • Transportation: $857,121.96
  • Accommodations: $490,825.45
  • Meals and Incidentals: $322,010.09
  • Hospitality: $37,693.71
  • Canadian Pavilion: $1,323,305.93

Activist Group Funding and Delegation Details

Canada funded several advocacy groups to attend COP28, with Ecojustice and the Climate Action Network among the largest recipients. Queering Climate, an organization focused on climate issues from an LGBTQ+ perspective, was also supported by government funding. The full delegation included over 180 representatives, staying at hotels across Dubai, with nightly rates ranging from $146.96 to $816. 

Key accommodations included:

  • Delta Hotels by Marriott: $198,188.30 for 38 rooms over 171 nights
  • Premier Inn Hotels: $195,462.12 for 55 rooms
  • Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lakes Towers: $83,707.25 for 10 rooms

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s travel costs alone amounted to $13,239.83, with $4,461.09 spent on his accommodations.

Gifts and Hospitality for International Representatives

The Canadian delegation provided diplomatic gifts to counterparts, such as:

  • Metal Tree Sculpture** ($75) – Presented to Japan’s Akihiro Nishimura
  • Inukshuk Carving** ($139.98) – Given to a COP28 Presidency representative
  • Wooden Display Bowl** ($130) – Gifted to UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change
  • Hospitality expenses totaled $37,693.71, including catered events for attendees.

Read the documents:

PETITION: No Green Reset!

65,411 signatures
Goal: 100000 signatures
meta-img

Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to so-called "green energy" and "renewables." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, unaffordable, and unacceptable — if you agree, please sign this petition.

Will you sign?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.