Canada’s $3 million delegation: Ecojustice, Climate Action Network, and 'Queering Climate' at Dubai UN Climate Conference

A government response to an order paper question from Conservative MP Dan Mazier has disclosed that Canada’s participation in the COP28 climate conference in Dubai came with a $3 million price tag.

Breakdown of Expenditures:

Transportation: $857,121.96

Accommodations: $490,825.45

Meals and Incidentals: $322,010.09

Hospitality: $37,693.71

Canadian Pavilion: $1,323,305.93

Activist Group Funding and Delegation Details

Canada funded several advocacy groups to attend COP28, with Ecojustice and the Climate Action Network among the largest recipients. Queering Climate, an organization focused on climate issues from an LGBTQ+ perspective, was also supported by government funding. The full delegation included over 180 representatives, staying at hotels across Dubai, with nightly rates ranging from $146.96 to $816.

Key accommodations included:

Delta Hotels by Marriott: $198,188.30 for 38 rooms over 171 nights

Premier Inn Hotels: $195,462.12 for 55 rooms

Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lakes Towers: $83,707.25 for 10 rooms

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s travel costs alone amounted to $13,239.83, with $4,461.09 spent on his accommodations.

Gifts and Hospitality for International Representatives

The Canadian delegation provided diplomatic gifts to counterparts, such as:

Metal Tree Sculpture** ($75) – Presented to Japan’s Akihiro Nishimura

Inukshuk Carving** ($139.98) – Given to a COP28 Presidency representative

Wooden Display Bowl** ($130) – Gifted to UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change

Hospitality expenses totaled $37,693.71, including catered events for attendees.

Read the documents: