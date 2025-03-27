Canada’s first carbon tax–free zone: Scott Moe shuts down the green scam in Saskatchewan

On Tuesday, Premier Moe announced that Saskatchewan is eliminating its industrial carbon tax, a move that will scrap the remaining emissions levy that heavy industry and electricity users were still paying.

That means no more federal carbon tax on home heating, and no more provincial carbon tax on industry — a clean sweep. Or, as Moe put it: “Saskatchewan is now a carbon tax free province," pulling the plug on the Trudeau government’s eco-extortion racket altogether.

Moe says the move will help Saskatchewan businesses stay competitive — especially with Donald Trump threatening to slap tariffs on countries that slap taxes on their own energy sectors.

The premier added that he hopes the next federal government doesn’t slap on a new backstop — that’s Ottawa’s code word for “if you don’t tax them, we will.” 

But with an election looming and the carbon tax more unpopular than ever, new PM Carney might not have the political capital to retaliate.

Moe already led the charge last year by refusing to collect the carbon tax on natural gas after Trudeau gave a politically motivated exemption to Atlantic Canada.

