Canada’s Gays Against Groomers leader discusses government-sponsored drag show for kids at gay bar in Vancouver

Canada now has its own chapter of Gays Against Groomers, a coalition of gay child protection activists opposed to the medicalization, sexualization, and indoctrination of children becoming more common in schools and libraries.

The non-profit organization has 16 chapters in total with Canada, Japan, and Europe being the only chapters outside of the United States.

In today’s report, I sit down to interview the new Canadian chapter’s head Croy Jenkins. He explains why he decided to take on a leadership role for the organization, the outcome of his first mission, and being the public’s eyes and ears at an all-ages drag performance at the Junction Gay Bar in Vancouver B.C.

“I want to again thank our recent sponsors so I want to start again by thanking the Government of Canada’s Ministry of Heritage,” the host of the drag performance can be heard saying on stage during Jenkins’ undercover footage.

The host also thanked Air Canada and VIA Rail Canada for being sponsors, as well as Burnaby School District, the Vancouver School Board, and more for partnering to make the bar event for kids happen.

Did you know that the government of Canada’s Ministry of Heritage sponsored an all ages drag show in a Vancouver gay bar?



You read that right.



Interview with Croy Jenkins, Canada’s Gays Against Groomers leader who captured the footage coming soon at https://t.co/vyyoKYbQeJ pic.twitter.com/h3jMxSmfFy — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 14, 2023

“They ask if I come from a position of hate, well I hate what’s going on. I hate that we are now sacrificing the innocence of children for our own emotions,” said Jenkins in response to the event. Even before Jenkins took on the leadership role at Canada’s Gay’s Against Groomers, he had been advocating for the protection of childhood innocence in the lower mainland.

Rebel News first interviewed Jenkins after he had been assaulted by Antifa-like 'drag for kids' defenders outside of a story time at the Coquitlam Public Library.

All hell has broken loose outside of the Coquitlam Public Library which is hosting a drag queen story time for kids.

Antifa looking allies have swarmed & pushed 2 protesters, including a member of the LGBTQ community.

Link to help cover our security https://t.co/sG95zFLKEJ pic.twitter.com/KpDK8KT07s — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 14, 2023

The state-backed media would never do a sit-down interview with Jenkins to allow a gay man to express reasonable concerns about tax dollars funding drag events for kids in gay bars.

Instead, through omission, they keep citizens divided as they breed the false narrative that those who oppose sexual indoctrination are bigots and acting in hate against the LGBTQ community.

