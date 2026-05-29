Canada's governor general quietly locks the country into the WHO's expanded pandemic powers

Canada has moved forward without a whisper of debate on the World Health Organization’s latest bid for greater authority over global health emergencies, while the United States outright rejected it.

The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations open the door to the kind of narrative management, propaganda, and censorship that we saw during the COVID pandemic. The United States can cooperate with other nations without jeopardizing our civil liberties,… pic.twitter.com/k9IWRavu9D — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) July 18, 2025

Earlier this month, Governor General Mary Simon authorized Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand to accept the Amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR), adopted in Geneva on June 1, 2024.

The decision was sealed through a routine Order in Council. That means that there was no parliamentary vote, no public consultation, and no meaningful provincial input.

Canadians were simply informed after the fact.

This stands in stark contrast to the American position where, under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. rejected the amendments and withdrew funding from the WHO entirely earlier this year.

These amendments were rushed through the World Health Assembly in May 2024, in spite of the fact that they’re not minor, technical tweaks.

Instead, they serve to strengthen and entrench the WHO’s ability to declare emergencies, coordinate international responses, and pressure sovereign nations toward compliance with whatever they deem necessary.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who praised China’s early COVID-19 response in a now-removed report, insists that the updates are merely about “cooperation and collaboration.”

Yet several countries are hesitating, or walking away like the US has.

Canada, as usual, is all in.

With Bill Gates poised as one of the WHO’s largest donors following the US withdrawal, he has repeatedly called for military-style “virus war games” every five years to grade nations on their preparedness.

Virus profiteer Bill Gates advocates for a global team of pandemic response assessors who score countries' adherence to pandemic response plans during war-game-like drills, something he thinks should occur every 5 years



Did you vote for this?https://t.co/2kdhm7mJr7 pic.twitter.com/EY4wXkrt6u — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) May 14, 2024

Canadian government IHR overview even openly list “emergency preparedness and response exercises” as a core way Ottawa meets its IHR obligations.

What began as optional simulations is being baked into the regular cycle of “global health security.”

This is classic incrementalism: quiet, heavily bureaucratic, and loaded with sweeping implications.

During COVID-19, WHO “recommendations” quickly became domestic mandates — lockdowns, mask rules, travel bans, and vaccine passports. Dissent was branded misinformation. Families were divided, livelihoods destroyed, and public trust shattered.

The amended regulations grease the wheels for faster emergency declarations and tighter coordination with global actors, include pharmaceutical interests and mandated intelligence sharing, leaving Ottawa with less room to push back.

The Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) annex could incentivize the hunt for deadly viruses, expand lab risks, and centralize global health power under the World Health Organization, warns Yale graduate Reggie Littlejohn, President of Anti-Globalist International.

Virus profiteer Bill Gates advocates for a global team of pandemic response assessors who score countries' adherence to pandemic response plans during war-game-like drills, something he thinks should occur every 5 years



Did you vote for this?https://t.co/2kdhm7mJr7 pic.twitter.com/EY4wXkrt6u — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) May 14, 2024

Despite Canada being a parliamentary democracy, none of these commitments were brought to the House of Commons for debate or a vote. Yet, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada continue to champion “global health security,” all while leaving their own pandemic-era failures and outdated regulations unaddressed.

Who, exactly, is guarding Canadian sovereignty and informed consent when the next declared emergency arrives?

Tedros himself has made clear that questioning the official narrative will not be tolerated.

WHO DG Tedros says they’ll “strategize” against anti-vaxxers because “vaccines affect adults”



“It’s time to be more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers,” he says, before blaming them for “creating havoc” throughout COVID



Is this hate speech?https://t.co/2kdhm7mJr7 pic.twitter.com/jcRtwBSrZC — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) June 4, 2024

We have lived this story once already. Locking in the framework for round two without transparency or democratic oversight is not prudent governance. Instead, it’s the normalization of the very overreach that eroded Canadian’s civil liberties the first time.

It’s high time that the government commit to prioritizing local accountability over backroom commitments to unelected global bureaucracies funded by pharmaceutical interests.