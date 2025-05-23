Canada’s housing market teeters on the brink as mortgage struggles mount

Canada’s real estate market is sounding alarm bells, and the outlook for 2025 is grim. A perfect storm of rising mortgage delinquencies, a looming “mortgage cliff,” and a fragile economy is pushing homeowners to the edge. According to a detailed analysis, the Canadian housing sector is under unprecedented strain, with financial vulnerabilities threatening to spill into the broader economy.

Mortgage delinquencies are climbing fast, as explained in an analysis by the Real Estate Institute of Canada. By Q3 2024, the national delinquency rate hit 0.20%, up from 0.14% in 2022. In Toronto, rates have doubled to 0.16%, the highest since 2015. Non-bank lenders, now handling nearly 17% of new mortgages, are seeing defaults soar past 2%, compared to just 0.2% for chartered banks. Meanwhile, early warning signs like surging credit card and auto loan defaults—up 29% year-over-year—signal deepening consumer distress.

The “mortgage cliff” is another ticking time bomb. Over 1.2 million fixed-rate mortgages, worth $300 billion, are set to renew in 2025 at rates far higher than the ultra-low 1% many secured in 2020-2022. For a $500,000 mortgage, monthly payments could jump 30%, from $2,118 to $2,700. If just 5% of these loans default, that’s $15 billion in bad debt. Banks are bracing for impact, with provisions for expected credit losses hitting levels not seen since the global financial crisis in 2007.

Adding insult to injury is that home prices are down 15-20% in some regions since 2022, leaving 20% of 2021-2022 buyers in negative equity. A cooling rental market, with rents dropping 5-8% in cities like Toronto and Vancouver, is squeezing investors, many of whom are selling, further depressing prices. Add to that a rise in investment properties—30.4% of Q1 2024 home purchases—and risky multi-party co-ownership deals, and the market’s fragility is clear.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) paints an equally dire picture, as reported by Blacklock’s. Its 2025 Mortgage Consumer Survey reveals 51% of mortgage holders are struggling to make payments, up from 42% in 2024. A shocking 22% are using credit cards or other borrowing to cover debts, and 14% have missed payments entirely. Over half—53%—fear defaulting. First-time buyers, often young families reliant on hefty gifts for down payments, are stretched thin, paying the maximum they can afford and then worrying that they overpaid.

A weakening job market, with unemployment at 6.7% and declines in job vacancies, is piling on pressure. Looming U.S. tariffs will only make things worse, hammering exports and jobs.

Meanwhile, the anticipated Bank of Canada’s rate cuts may not be enough to stem the tide. As homeowners and investors tackle payment shocks, negative equity, and a shaky economy, Canada’s housing market is on a precarious ledge, and the fallout could be catastrophic.