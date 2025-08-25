Canada's immigration surge shows record highs and risky admissions under Liberals

Hardworking Canadians are grappling with an increasingly disastrous healthcare system, housing crisis, and public safety concerns, all while the Liberal government floods the country with unprecedented immigration numbers.

The volume, coupled with the admission of flagged threats, should alarm us most.

Let's unpack the historical data and disturbing trends from official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) reports because they reveal a system prioritizing quantity over quality, at our expense.

Historically, Canada's immigration levels hovered sustainably around 200,000-250,000 permanent residents annually in the early 2000s. From 2000 to 2014, admissions averaged about 245,000 per year, allowing for integration without overwhelming infrastructure.

Under the Liberals since 2015, targets escalated: 271,850 in 2015, climbing to 341,180 by 2019.

COVID dipped these numbers in 2020 to 184,600, but the rebounds shattered records — 406,055 in 2021, 437,630 in 2022, and a staggering 471,808 in 2023.

Ontario's share of this rose to 206,827 by 2023, seeing the province absorb 43.8% of permanent residents, most of which settle into the Greater Toronto Area.

These highs dwarf pre-Liberal eras, with 2023 marking the largest immigration influx ever.

Adding insult to injury, 2023 saw nearly 683,000 international students arrive, with the majority coming from India. Turns out many are ‘studying’ at shady community colleges exposed as diploma mill scams. The scheme is so rampant that even the Liberals admitted 89% of over 2,000 fake study permit letters under investigation were linked to those coming from India, with the auditor general probing this racket.

This is no longer about immigration; it's straight-up exploitation, undermining the integrity of Canada’s system and mocking those who played by the rules and came in without queue jumping or scamming.

As these numbers explode, so do the risks, especially as the government continues to issue temporary resident permits to inadmissible individuals, overriding flags for serious threats.

In 2022, despite red flags, permits went to two males for security risks (espionage/terrorism), six for human rights violations, 464 for serious criminality (offences that would warrant 10+ year prison sentences), 1,377 convicted criminals, one for organized crime, and 62 for misrepresentation.

Health, financial, and other grounds added to these numbers, totalling 13,899 permits. In just one year.

Shockingly, 2023 saw escalations to this data: three security risks, one human rights violator, 712 serious criminals, 1,448 general criminals, one organized crime member, 76 misrepresentations, plus thousands in non-compliance and other categories — 7,049 total.

Mostly men, these entries pose inherent dangers and further compromise safety on Canadian streets.

Asylum claims also surged 56% to 143,370 in 2023, with 74,979 refugees admitted, many government-assisted with taxpayer-funded supports.

As a result of all of this, IRCC's budget ballooned to nearly $7 billion, doubling pre-pandemic levels, serving to prop up this unchecked influx.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford nailed it (proving that even a broken clock is right twice a day) — saying, “What do you expect when you bring in over 2 million people?"

This isn't ‘compassion,’ as the Liberals would have you believe — it's reckless, betraying legal immigrants and citizens alike.