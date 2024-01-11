Canada's 'mass immigration' agenda could torpedo population to 100 million by 2100: report

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

The Trudeau Liberals received ample warnings that 'mass immigration' would wreak havoc on housing, but they failed to act as support for immigration continues to wane.

According to documents obtained by The Counter Signal, Trudeau received a secretive memo from the Secretary of the Cabinet, Janice Charette, claiming his record-breaking immigration quotas caused a housing affordability crisis.

Dated June 24, 2022, a classified memorandum addressed to the prime minister placed the blame squarely on his shoulders for Canada's unaffordable housing — just one month into her tenure.

“The purpose of this note is to provide you with an analytic summary of the report's findings,” reads Report by Canada Housing and Mortgage Corporation: Canada's Housing Supply Shortage. It attributed the housing supply shortage to the affordability crisis.

Canada is on track to bring in 485,000 permanent residents this year, and half a million by 2025 and in 2026, according to Immigration Levels Plan.

Those quotas coincide with the over 355,000 foreign students who received their permanent residency in the past three years, disclosed the Department of Immigration on January 9. An additional 272,000 temporary residents also became permanent residents during that time.

Supplementary Immigration Documents obtained by The Canadian Press uncovered the deputy immigration minister knew that rising immigration targets would create problems, amid the housing backlog.

“In Canada, population growth has exceeded the growth in available housing units,” it reads. “Policymakers must understand the misalignment between population growth and housing supply, and how permanent and temporary immigration shapes population growth.”

The documents from 2022 note the country’s population may explode to 100 million people by the end of the century, reported City News.

Canada’s population grew by more than 430,000 people during the third quarter of 2023 — the fastest pace of population growth in any quarter since 1957. Three-quarters of that came from temporary residents, including foreign students and temporary foreign workers.

Public polls show Canadians are increasingly concerned about the pressure immigration is putting on housing, health care and other services, leading to waning support for more immigration. Most oppose current quotas as too high, according to in-house 2023 research by the immigration department.

“They pointed to a variety of things they saw around them today that they felt were not working well and needed to be addressed including housing shortages,” said the department’s 2023 Annual Tracking Qualitative Research.

“Rapid increases put pressure on health care and affordable housing,” warned federal bureaucrats. “Settlement and resettlement service providers are expressing short-term strain due to labour market conditions, increased levels and the Afghanistan and Ukraine initiatives.”

Although experts say the expected intake of immigrants will worsen the housing gap, Housing Minister Sean Fraser, who served as the previous immigration minister, refuted the claim.

“I would urge caution to anyone who believes the answer to our housing challenges is to close the door on newcomers,” he said last June, adding that building more homes is the answer.

Both the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Statistics Canada said 3.5 million new units are needed by 2030 to have affordable housing.

However, the secretive memo says Canada needs 665,000 new homes annually to counter rising demand for housing — more than triple the 2021 output of 223,000 units.

That is “significantly more ambitious” than the 3.5 million units the federal government budgeted for 2022, it reads.

“People are living on the street because there’s no housing,” said Qualitative Research. “We need to get our own house in order before we welcome anybody else in.”

“We’re in this housing crisis,” researchers quoted one focus group participant. “The education system and health system are already under a great deal of stress,” said another.