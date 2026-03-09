Canada’s new health overlord mirrors the misinformation she vows to quell

The federal government has appointed Dr. Joss Reimer as Canada's new Chief Public Health Officer, effective April 1.

Dr. Reimer will replace the disgraced Theresa Tam, who stepped down last year following her leadership during one of the most authoritarian public health responses in modern times (COVID-19).

Following grotesque mismanagement, the weaponization of behavioural manipulation on the public without their consent, and mass fallout from poorly balanced public health diktats, Reimer steps into the spotlight amid crumbling public trust in health authorities.

As former head of Manitoba's vaccine task force and ex-President of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), Reimer has long lobbied Ottawa on issues from online "harmful content" crackdowns to expanding Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), anti-racism initiatives, and Indigenous reconciliation. Now, she's poised to shape national health policy, with combating "misinformation" topping her agenda.

Yet her own statements suggest she's the one peddling half-truths and misleading the public.

Take her June 2021 CTV News appearance, where she described mixing and matching COVID vaccines as a "big human experiment." Reimer admitted the rollout was experimental while simultaneously parroting the ‘safe and effective’ marketing mantra, yet now wants to police what Canadians deem as truth.

Just a month later, in a July 2021 press conference, she claimed vaccine trials weren't fast-tracked, only the rollout was sped up.

Pardon? Did Reimer try to memory hole Operation Warp Speed?

Trials were rushed, and manufacturing was scaled chaotically, leading to undisclosed DNA contamination and quality control nightmares.

This is gaslighting at its finest.

Reimer's denial extends to vaccine risks. She overlooked early 2021 data from immunologist Dr. Byram Bridle on a Japanese biodistribution study, showing lipid nanoparticles accumulating in organs like the ovaries and uterus. Instead, Reimer reassured women that their fertility was not at risk.

A 2023 peer-reviewed paper confirmed biodistribution remains unclear, with components persisting for months and crossing barriers like blood-brain and blood-breastmilk. Animal studies even showed reduced ovarian reserve in rats from mRNA doses, impacting the very foundation of fertility!

As CMA president, Reimer dismissed vaccine injury claims as potentially fabricated, ignoring thousands of Canadians reporting life-altering adverse events. She falsely claimed mRNA doesn't linger in the body, but newsflash: the evidence shows that it does.

Perhaps Reimer needs to take a crash course in modified RNA, which differs from messenger RNA, which the body quickly degrades.

After dismissing COVID-19 vaccine injuries, this doesn’t leave a lot of hope for those struggling for ‘fair and timely’ compensation through Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP).

Plagued by delays and enriching consultants while leaving victims to suffer in silence, the program is being shuffled from its contractor, Oxaro, to the Public Health Agency of Canada just as Reimer is set to take the reins.

Reimer’s coziness with the establishment has shone through throughout her career.

At a January Canadian Club event with Tam, titled "How Healthy is Canada's Information Environment? Action in the Face of Misinformation," Reimer hyped combating "fake news" as life-or-death. She cited a mother refusing a blood transfusion over vaccinated blood concerns — but it sounds like an informed caution, given vaccine monographs warning of unknown infant risks, clotting risks, and the residual DNA contamination concern.

Dr. Joss Reimer of the Canadian Medical Association warns that misinformation is a matter of life and death, citing a mother who refused a blood transfusion due to concerns about vaccinated blood.



Except that it sounds like she was guided by actual, evidence-based information —… pic.twitter.com/x58SSQny50 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 21, 2025

During that event, Reimer bragged about how CMA funds "health journalism" and social media networks to shape a "healthy news ecosystem," while pushing for more Public Health Agency funding to control communications.

Dr. Joss Reimer, President of the Canadian Medical Association, outlines how her unelected, unaccountable organization funds and shapes a ‘healthy news ecosystem’ through investments in ‘health journalism’ and social media networks



She pushes for more funding to PHAC to tighten… pic.twitter.com/8QBE2XGFc2 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 22, 2025

Add her 2024 COP29 LinkedIn post linking the "climate crisis" to health threats, and it's clear: she's blending ideology with medicine for broader government overreach.

Reimer reads less like an evidence-based scientist and more like a political scientist in scrubs.

Canada’s chief public health officer in waiting won’t foster open scientific debate, transparent data review, and meaningful support for the injured. Instead, her plan is clear: double down on the same messaging strategy that eroded public trust in the first place.