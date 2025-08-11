Canada’s Islamophobia Czar racked up over $100K in taxpayer-funded travel expenses

Canada’s Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby, has spent a staggering amount of taxpayer funds on travel since entering office, according to reporting from Le Journal de Montréal.

In 2024 alone, Elghawaby reportedly billed taxpayers $54,459 to attend seminars and conferences relating to Islamophobia in Canada and around the globe.

The sum is even more than the $54,236 that Canada’s United Nations Ambassador Bob Rae claimed in travel expenses during the same year.

Since Elghawaby entered the position in 2023, she has averaged nearly $4000 per month in travel expenses, totalling $118,631, according to Le Journal de Montréal.

At the beginning of this year, Elghawaby reportedly took a trip to Albania for a conference on defending human rights and combatting hate at a cost of nearly $10,000 for Canadian taxpayers.

Elghawaby also allegedly billed taxpayers over $5000 for a four-day trip to British Columbia and New York in September 2024.

According to Le Journal de Montréal, the Department of Canadian Heritage claimed that Elghawaby "acts as a champion, advisor, expert and representative of the Canadian government, with the goal of strengthening efforts to combat Islamophobia and foster awareness of the diverse and intersectional identity of Muslims in Canada."

Elghawaby has previously faced calls to resign for failing in her mandate and defending anti-Israel protesters blocking Toronto’s historically Jewish Mount Sinai hospital.