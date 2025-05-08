Canada's 'Wheel of Privilege' mandates thought re-education in Orwellian anti-racism training

The Canadian government’s latest clown show is in full swing! It’s called mandatory thought re-education under the guise of “Anti-Racism Training”— and it’s coming to a university or workplace near you.

The Orwellian nightmare of government-sanctioned struggle sessions, complete with their very own 'Wheel of Privilege', is not just patronizing, it’s also inherently racist.

The 'Wheel of Privilege and Power' is straight from the Government of Canada’s diversity playbook. This little gem, used by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and beyond, asks you to grade yourself on a scale of oppressed to oppressor.

From skin colour to sexuality to mental health, it’s all there. Your level of neurodiversity, too.

Depending on this wheel, you’re either a villain or a victim, and no one is safe from checking their proverbial privilege.

One University of Saskatchewan law professor was made to endure one of these “Anti-Racism/Anti-Oppression” boot camps just to sit on a hiring committee, as detailed on his X account.

Imagine being a criminal law expert, minding your own business, and suddenly you’re told to confess your “unearned privileges” in a room where debate is explicitly forbidden. That’s right—“We’re not here to debate,” they said at the opening of the mandatory DEI training.

Instead, participants were handed readings like “White Settler Colonialism and the Myth of Meritocracy,” written by Idle No More activist Sheelah McLean, which argues that your hard work is just a byproduct of, you guessed it, racism. Apparently, in Canada in 2025, merit is a dirty word.

This government-approved ‘Wheel of Privilege and Power’ is inspired by Toronto school teacher Sylvia Duckworth’s doodling. She described herself as “no expert by any means” on the topic of social justice while being a guest on "The B.L.A.C.K Podcast" a few years ago. Having taught French education at an all-boys private elementary school, Duckworth described it as a “very privileged environment."

Duckworth's 'Wheel of Privilege' crowns stable, neurotypical, heterosexual "colonizer/settlers" as the most privileged, so if you’re pale and straight, you're deemed an automatic oppressor. Your personal struggles, life experiences, or character are irrelevant because the oppression hierarchy wheel has declared its verdict.

And here’s where it, unironically, gets even more rich: The same government pushing this nonsense claims to be doing so to fight racism. So how is reducing people to a checklist of identities — skin colour, sexuality, whatever — not racist?

This isn’t unity; it’s textbook division. And the mandatory “anti-racist learning journey” is just the state compelling you to think and speak in their approved script, or else.

The Canada.ca page for IRCC’s Anti-Racism Strategy 2.0 is a masterclass in bureaucratic doublespeak. They’re “redesigning systems” and “levelling the playing field” with tools like Duckworth’s doodle. But what they’re really doing is mandating ideological conformity.

You’re not allowed to question the narrative. You’re not allowed to think for yourself. You’re just supposed to nod along and confess your sins. And then the government will rank you based on their creepy privilege pyramid.

And if you dare push back? Well, good luck keeping your job or your sanity.

The exception was law professor Michael Plaxton, who refused to divulge “his hopes and fears for the meeting.” When asked why he was there, he was honest – “I was there because my union made it a condition of participating in future tenure and search meetings,” he took to X to explain.

The facilitator then tried to draw from his answer a "fear,” but when Plaxton didn’t let her finish her thought and made it clear that he wasn’t interested in engaging on her terms, she went away, before dismissing him a few minutes later.

Plaxton was able to confirm that he’d still met his union requirements and went on to say that his “bad attitude just saved me 90 minutes of my life.”

Canadians might want to ask: Are we stuck spinning the government’s 'Wheel of Privilege', or can we call it what it is — a divisive, top-down attempt at thought control?