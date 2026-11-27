Global Affairs Canada paid $2,083 for a hotel room in Davos for Canada's ambassador to the World Trade Organization, after International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, the minister she was sent to support, could not stay for the meeting.

Nadia Theodore, Canada's ambassador and permanent representative to the WTO in Geneva, has a travel record for January 19 to 23 that lists a single cost: $2,083 in lodging. It shows no airfare, meals or ground transportation.

The record gives the purpose as "To support MINT at WTO Mini-Ministerial meeting, during the World Economic Forum." MINT is the Minister of International Trade.

"Amb Theodore's presence was not needed in the last minute since MINT could not stay for WTO Ministerial meeting. Hotel could not be cancelled," the record's comment says.

The informal WTO ministerial gathering took place in Davos on January 22, on the sidelines of the forum. The Swiss government said 21 trade ministers attended, to prepare for the WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference in Cameroon in March.

Federal Davos travel claims top $139,000, and Carney's own isn't among them Twenty posted claims cover ministers, political staff and one ambassador, while the bigger bills for the prime minister's party are kept elsewhere.

Sidhu's own travel record runs from January 18 to 21, the day before the meeting. He claimed $13,830 for the four days, including $10,302 in airfare and $3,124 in other transportation. The record notes his accommodation was "covered by PM."

The room works out to about $521 a night for four nights. The record does not say why the minister could not stay, why the booking could not be cancelled, or whether anyone else represented Canada at the meeting.